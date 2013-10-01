* Rupiah rises as Indonesia has surprise trade surplus * Asian currencies rise broadly but outlook uncertain * US govt shutdown starts, focus will move to debt ceiling By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Asian currencies rose on Tuesday, with the rupiah making a significant gain after Indonesia reported a surprise monthly trade surplus, but the outlook was murky as the U.S. government began a partial shutdown. The rupiah pulled away from Monday's 4-1/2 year low versus the dollar, getting a lift after Indonesia announced a trade surplus of $130 million for August, compared to market expectations for a deficit of $890 million. The Indian rupee rose as the currency found some support after data released on Monday showed a lower-than-expected June quarter current account gap. There were mixed views on the outlook for emerging Asian currencies as the U.S. government began a partial shutdown on Tuesday for the first time in 17 years. Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore, said near-term gains in Asian currencies likely will be limited as focus shifts to negotiations on raising the U.S. government's borrowing authority, a factor that could curb investors' appetite for risk. "The biggest worry for financial markets now is the issue of the debt ceiling," Okagawa said. At issue is whether the U.S. Congress can meet a mid-October deadline to raise the government's $16.7 trillion debt ceiling. Failure to do so may result in a debt default that could cripple the U.S. economy and send shockwaves around the globe. It may be best to avoid tilting bets too heavily in one direction for now, said a trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore. "I'm trying not to have a biased view right now, so I can move in either direction depending on the circumstances," the trader said. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah rose 0.5 percent to 11,510 to the dollar, pulling away from Monday's low of 11,660, which was the rupiah's lowest level dollar since March 2009. Earlier on Tuesday, well before the release of the Indonesian trade data, two traders said state-run banks had sold the dollar, with one Jakarta-based trader saying Indonesia's central bank had sold the dollar via state-run banks. The rupiah has been the worst performing Asian currency in 2013 with a 16 percent slide against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is seen as more vulnerable than other emerging currencies to the U.S. Federal Reserve's eventual scaling back of its bond-buying stimulus. The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0719 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0719 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.88 98.23 +0.36 Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2563 +0.39 Taiwan dlr 29.510 29.670 +0.54 Korean won 1072.40 1074.70 +0.21 Baht 31.11 31.29 +0.56 Peso 43.34 43.54 +0.47 Rupiah 11510.00 11570.00 +0.52 Rupee 62.27 62.60 +0.54 Ringgit 3.2345 3.2595 +0.77 Yuan 6.1220 6.1220 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.88 86.79 -11.33 Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2219 -2.36 Taiwan dlr 29.510 29.136 -1.27 Korean won 1072.40 1070.60 -0.17 Baht 31.11 30.61 -1.61 Peso 43.34 41.05 -5.27 Rupiah 11510.00 9630.00 -16.33 Rupee 62.27 54.99 -11.68 Ringgit 3.2345 3.0580 -5.46 Yuan 6.1220 6.2303 +1.77 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Subhadip Sircar in MUMBAI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)