SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Asian currencies rose on
Tuesday as the U.S. government began a partial shutdown,
weighing on the dollar, with the rupiah getting an additional
boost after Indonesia reported a surprise monthly trade surplus.
The rupiah pulled away from Monday's 4-1/2 year after
Indonesia announced a trade surplus of $130 million for August,
compared to market expectations for a deficit of $890 million.
The rupiah rose 0.5 percent on the day to 11,515
according to Thomson Reuters data. On Monday, the rupiah had
touched a low of 11,660, its weakest level against the dollar
since March 2009.
The U.S. dollar retreated broadly and emerging Asian
currencies pushed higher as the U.S. government began a partial
shutdown after Congress failed to agree on a compromise bill to
fund government operations.
"The net impact is the market is selling U.S. dollar. The
U.S. (government) shutdown is a U.S. dollar negative event,"
said a trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
*Chinese markets are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.
Change on the day at 0821 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.03 98.23 +0.20
Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2563 +0.39
Taiwan dlr 29.586 29.670 +0.28
Korean won 1072.40 1074.70 +0.21
Baht 31.11 31.29 +0.56
Peso 43.32 43.54 +0.51
Rupiah 11515.00 11570.00 +0.48
Rupee 62.21 62.60 +0.63
Ringgit 3.2310 3.2595 +0.88
Yuan 6.1220 6.1220 +0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.03 86.79 -11.47
Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2219 -2.36
Taiwan dlr 29.586 29.136 -1.52
Korean won 1072.40 1070.60 -0.17
Baht 31.11 30.61 -1.61
Peso 43.32 41.05 -5.24
Rupiah 11515.00 9630.00 -16.37
Rupee 62.21 54.99 -11.60
Ringgit 3.2310 3.0580 -5.35
Yuan 6.1220 6.2303 +1.77
------------------------------------------------
