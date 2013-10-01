(Updates prices. For earlier report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as the U.S. government began a partial shutdown, weighing on the dollar, with the rupiah getting an additional boost after Indonesia reported a surprise monthly trade surplus. The rupiah pulled away from Monday's 4-1/2 year after Indonesia announced a trade surplus of $130 million for August, compared to market expectations for a deficit of $890 million. The rupiah rose 0.5 percent on the day to 11,515 according to Thomson Reuters data. On Monday, the rupiah had touched a low of 11,660, its weakest level against the dollar since March 2009. The U.S. dollar retreated broadly and emerging Asian currencies pushed higher as the U.S. government began a partial shutdown after Congress failed to agree on a compromise bill to fund government operations. "The net impact is the market is selling U.S. dollar. The U.S. (government) shutdown is a U.S. dollar negative event," said a trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Chinese markets are closed on Tuesday for a holiday. Change on the day at 0821 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.03 98.23 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2563 +0.39 Taiwan dlr 29.586 29.670 +0.28 Korean won 1072.40 1074.70 +0.21 Baht 31.11 31.29 +0.56 Peso 43.32 43.54 +0.51 Rupiah 11515.00 11570.00 +0.48 Rupee 62.21 62.60 +0.63 Ringgit 3.2310 3.2595 +0.88 Yuan 6.1220 6.1220 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.03 86.79 -11.47 Sing dlr 1.2514 1.2219 -2.36 Taiwan dlr 29.586 29.136 -1.52 Korean won 1072.40 1070.60 -0.17 Baht 31.11 30.61 -1.61 Peso 43.32 41.05 -5.24 Rupiah 11515.00 9630.00 -16.37 Rupee 62.21 54.99 -11.60 Ringgit 3.2310 3.0580 -5.35 Yuan 6.1220 6.2303 +1.77 ------------------------------------------------ (Editing by Kim Coghill)