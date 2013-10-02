* Asia FX mostly lower after previous day's rally vs dollar * Focus on duration of U.S. government shutdown * Baht leads drop, pressured by gold's fall overnight * Taiwan dollar bucks trend, holds firm By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Asian currencies were mostly lower on Wednesday, taking a breather after having rallied against the dollar the previous day when the U.S. government began a partial shutdown. Emerging Asian currencies had climbed broadly versus the greenback on Tuesday, partly on speculation that the U.S. government shutdown may lessen the chances of the Federal Reserve scaling back its monetary stimulus very soon. The drop in the greenback and the rally in Asian currencies lost steam, however, amid uncertainty over whether the U.S. government shutdown would prove short-lived or drag on. "That's the big debate ... how long the shutdown persists," said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist for Bank of Singapore. "I think the market overall is perhaps a bit hopeful that the shutdown could be quite brief," Sim said, adding that there were also hopes that an agreement on the U.S. debt ceiling would be reached as part of the ongoing negotiations. The Thai baht led the drop in Asian currencies, coming under pressure after the previous day's sharp slide in gold prices triggered demand for the dollar. The precious metal is popular among Thai investors, and falls in gold prices often prompt some to buy physical gold or futures. In turn, they need dollars to make such purchases. While most emerging Asian currencies retreated, the Taiwan dollar bucked the trend and edged higher, with traders saying some overseas players were still selling the dollar because of the U.S. government's partial shutdown. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The Indonesian rupiah retreated due to corporate demand for the dollar, traders said. A Jakarta-based trader said the dollar buying was by local importers. The rupiah, which had rallied on Tuesday after Indonesia reported a surprise trade surplus in August, fell 0.4 percent to 11,555 versus the dollar. The rupiah had set a 4-1/2 year low versus the dollar of 11,660 on Monday, according to Thomson Reuters data. SOUTH KOREAN WON The South Korean won was little changed versus the dollar at 1,073.85. Market participants said they expected it would be difficult for the won to rise above the 1,070 level in the near term due to the threat of intervention to curb the won's recent gains. South Korea's finance ministry has recently warned it is watching markets closely for volatility in the won against the dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Chinese markets are closed from Oct. 1 through Oct.7 for the National Day holiday. * Indian markets are closed on Wednesday for a holiday. Change on the day at 0606 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.67 98.01 +0.35 Sing dlr 1.2531 1.2518 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.490 29.615 +0.42 Korean won 1073.85 1073.50 -0.03 Baht 31.30 31.13 -0.54 Peso 43.40 43.33 -0.17 Rupiah 11555.00 11515.00 -0.35 Rupee 62.46 62.46 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2340 3.2345 +0.02 Yuan 6.1220 6.1220 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.67 86.79 -11.14 Sing dlr 1.2531 1.2219 -2.49 Taiwan dlr 29.490 29.136 -1.20 Korean won 1073.85 1070.60 -0.30 Baht 31.30 30.61 -2.20 Peso 43.40 41.05 -5.41 Rupiah 11555.00 9630.00 -16.66 Rupee 62.46 54.99 -11.96 Ringgit 3.2340 3.0580 -5.44 Yuan 6.1220 6.2303 +1.77 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI, Christine Kim in SEOUL; Editing by Chris Gallagher)