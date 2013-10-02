(Updates prices. For earlier, report double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Asian currencies were mostly
lower on Wednesday, taking a breather after having rallied
against the dollar the previous day when the U.S. government
began a partial shutdown.
Emerging Asian currencies had climbed broadly versus the
greenback on Tuesday, partly on speculation that the U.S.
government shutdown may lessen the chances of the Federal
Reserve scaling back its monetary stimulus very soon.
The drop in the greenback and the rally in Asian currencies
lost steam, however, amid uncertainty over whether the U.S.
government shutdown would prove short-lived or drag on.
The Thai baht led the drop in Asian currencies,
coming under pressure after the previous day's sharp slide in
gold prices triggered demand for the dollar.
The precious metal is popular among Thai investors, and
falls in gold prices often prompt some to buy physical gold or
futures. In turn, they need dollars to make such purchases.
While most emerging Asian currencies retreated, the Taiwan
dollar bucked the trend and edged higher,
with traders saying some overseas players were still selling the
dollar because of the U.S. government's partial shutdown.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
* Chinese markets are closed from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 for
the National Day holiday.
* Indian markets are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.
Change on the day at 0723 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 97.38 98.01 +0.65
Sing dlr 1.2534 1.2518 -0.13
Taiwan dlr 29.499 29.615 +0.39
Korean won 1074.68 1073.50 -0.11
Baht 31.32 31.13 -0.61
Peso 43.46 43.33 -0.30
Rupiah 11555.00 11515.00 -0.35
Rupee 62.46 62.46 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2370 3.2345 -0.08
Yuan 6.1220 6.1220 +0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 97.38 86.79 -10.87
Sing dlr 1.2534 1.2219 -2.51
Taiwan dlr 29.499 29.136 -1.23
Korean won 1074.68 1070.60 -0.38
Baht 31.32 30.61 -2.27
Peso 43.46 41.05 -5.53
Rupiah 11555.00 9630.00 -16.66
Rupee 62.46 54.99 -11.96
Ringgit 3.2370 3.0580 -5.53
Yuan 6.1220 6.2303 +1.77
------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Additional reporting by Emily
Chan in TAIPEI, Christine Kim in SEOUL; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)