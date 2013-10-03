* Asia FX up on worries of protracted U.S. govt shutdown * Ringgit leads gains; dollar falls broadly * Peso extends gains after Moody's upgrades Philippines By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Asian currencies rose on Thursday as the dollar retreated due to worries that the U.S. government's partial shutdown could drag on, with the peso getting an added lift after Moody's upgraded the Philippines. The peso extended its gains versus the dollar after Moody's Investors Service upgraded the Philippines to an investment-grade Baa3 from Ba1 and assigned a positive outlook. The Philippines had already won investment-grade ratings from two other leading agencies this year. Fitch Ratings delivered the first, in March, with Standard & Poor's following after five weeks. "It pushed the dollar/peso to break below the 43.20-25 support level, which was previously a very strong (dollar) support," said a trader for a bank in the Philippines. The peso last stood at 43.13 to the dollar, up about 0.6 percent on the day. "I think the move lower in the dollar against the peso will be limited," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. Yokota added that this being the third rating agency to upgrade Philippines to investment grade it should be priced in. Emerging Asian currencies rallied broadly, led by gains in the Malaysian ringgit. The Singapore dollar underperformed its peers and was flat on the day. "U.S. dollar selling across the board. Everybody is selling...or rather nobody wants to be long," said a trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur. Speculation that the U.S. government shutdown could prolong and lessen the chances of the Federal Reserve tapering its monetary stimulus in the near term has helped support Asian currencies against the dollar in the past few days. "If the shutdown stretches into weeks, there will be a drag on growth," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "With the dollar index trading close to its levels at end-2012, it appears the market is pricing in even a slight chance of no-tapering this year, which is probably too dovish, but possible." TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar touched a near five-month high of 29.403 versus the U.S. dollar. Traders said inflows from overseas investors helped lift the Taiwan dollar, while flows from local exporters were relatively thin. The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0455 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *South Korean markets are closed for a holiday. *Chinese markets are closed from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 for the National Day holiday. Change on the day at 0455 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.68 97.36 -0.33 Sing dlr 1.2486 1.2484 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.407 29.610 +0.69 Korean won 1074.02 1074.00 -0.00 Baht 31.17 31.32 +0.48 Peso 43.13 43.40 +0.63 Rupiah 11525.00 11555.00 +0.26 Rupee 61.90 62.46 +0.91 Ringgit 3.1920 3.2270 +1.10 Yuan 6.1220 6.1220 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.68 86.79 -11.15 Sing dlr 1.2486 1.2219 -2.14 Taiwan dlr 29.407 29.136 -0.92 Korean won 1074.02 1070.60 -0.32 Baht 31.17 30.61 -1.80 Peso 43.13 41.05 -4.82 Rupiah 11525.00 9630.00 -16.44 Rupee 61.90 54.99 -11.16 Ringgit 3.1920 3.0580 -4.20 Yuan 6.1220 6.2303 +1.77 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)