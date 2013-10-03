Oct 3 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0119 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *South Korean markets are closed for a holiday. *Chinese markets are closed from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 for the National Day holiday. Change on the day at 0119 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.50 97.36 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.2480 1.2484 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.458 29.610 +0.52 Korean won 1074.02 1074.00 -0.00 Baht 31.17 31.32 +0.48 Peso 43.24 43.40 +0.37 Rupiah 11535.00 11555.00 +0.17 Rupee 62.46 62.46 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1980 3.2270 +0.91 Yuan 6.1220 6.1220 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.50 86.79 -10.98 Sing dlr 1.2480 1.2219 -2.09 Taiwan dlr 29.458 29.136 -1.09 Korean won 1074.02 1070.60 -0.32 Baht 31.17 30.61 -1.80 Peso 43.24 41.05 -5.06 Rupiah 11535.00 9630.00 -16.51 Rupee 62.46 54.99 -11.96 Ringgit 3.1980 3.0580 -4.38 Yuan 6.1220 6.2303 +1.77 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Chris Gallagher)