Dec 26 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 104.78 104.38 -0.38 Sing dlr 1.2684 1.2671 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.999 30.047 +0.16 Korean won 1059.80 1059.30 -0.05 Baht 32.77 32.76 -0.03 Peso 44.36 44.34 -0.03 *Rupiah 12190.00 12190.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.79 61.79 0.00 Ringgit 3.2945 3.2935 -0.03 Yuan 6.0716 6.0714 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 104.78 86.79 -17.17 Sing dlr 1.2684 1.2219 -3.67 Taiwan dlr 29.999 29.136 -2.88 Korean won 1059.80 1070.60 +1.02 Baht 32.77 30.61 -6.59 Peso 44.36 41.05 -7.45 Rupiah 12190.00 9630.00 -21.00 Rupee 61.79 54.99 -11.01 Ringgit 3.2945 3.0580 -7.18 Yuan 6.0716 6.2303 +2.61 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in Seoul; Editing by Anand Basu)