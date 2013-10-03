(Updates prices. For earlier report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Asian currencies rose broadly
versus the dollar on Thursday as the U.S. government's shutdown
dragged on, with the peso getting an added lift after Moody's
upgraded the Philippines to investment grade.
Moody's rating move brings it in line with Fitch Ratings and
Standard and Poor's, which raised the Philippines' credit rating
to investment grade in March and in May, respectively.
The peso rose 0.8 percent on the day to 43.07 versus the
dollar.
Emerging Asian currencies rallied broadly. The Malaysian
ringgit rose about 1.1 percent, while the Taiwan dollar
touched a five-month high of 29.353.
Speculation that the U.S. government shutdown could become
prolonged and lessen the chances of the Federal Reserve tapering
its monetary stimulus in the near term, has helped support Asian
currencies against the dollar in the past few days.
"If the shutdown stretches into weeks, there will be a drag
on growth," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for
Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore.
"With the dollar index trading close to its levels at
end-2012, it appears the market is pricing in even a slight
chance of no-tapering this year, which is probably too dovish,
but possible."
U.S. President Barack Obama met with Republican and
Democratic leaders in Congress on Wednesday to try to break a
budget deadlock that has shut wide swaths of the federal
government, but there was no breakthrough and both sides blamed
each other.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
*South Korean markets are closed for a holiday.
*Chinese markets are closed from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 for
the National Day holiday.
Change on the day at 0826 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 97.83 97.36 -0.48
Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2484 -0.13
Taiwan dlr 29.510 29.610 +0.34
Korean won 1074.02 1074.00 -0.00
Baht 31.24 31.32 +0.26
Peso 43.07 43.40 +0.77
Rupiah 11530.00 11555.00 +0.22
Rupee 61.92 62.46 +0.88
Ringgit 3.1935 3.2270 +1.05
Yuan 6.1220 6.1220 +0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 97.83 86.79 -11.28
Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2219 -2.25
Taiwan dlr 29.510 29.136 -1.27
Korean won 1074.02 1070.60 -0.32
Baht 31.24 30.61 -2.02
Peso 43.07 41.05 -4.69
Rupiah 11530.00 9630.00 -16.48
Rupee 61.92 54.99 -11.18
Ringgit 3.1935 3.0580 -4.24
Yuan 6.1220 6.2303 +1.77
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)