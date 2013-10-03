(Updates prices. For earlier report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Asian currencies rose broadly versus the dollar on Thursday as the U.S. government's shutdown dragged on, with the peso getting an added lift after Moody's upgraded the Philippines to investment grade. Moody's rating move brings it in line with Fitch Ratings and Standard and Poor's, which raised the Philippines' credit rating to investment grade in March and in May, respectively. The peso rose 0.8 percent on the day to 43.07 versus the dollar. Emerging Asian currencies rallied broadly. The Malaysian ringgit rose about 1.1 percent, while the Taiwan dollar touched a five-month high of 29.353. Speculation that the U.S. government shutdown could become prolonged and lessen the chances of the Federal Reserve tapering its monetary stimulus in the near term, has helped support Asian currencies against the dollar in the past few days. "If the shutdown stretches into weeks, there will be a drag on growth," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "With the dollar index trading close to its levels at end-2012, it appears the market is pricing in even a slight chance of no-tapering this year, which is probably too dovish, but possible." U.S. President Barack Obama met with Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress on Wednesday to try to break a budget deadlock that has shut wide swaths of the federal government, but there was no breakthrough and both sides blamed each other. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *South Korean markets are closed for a holiday. *Chinese markets are closed from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 for the National Day holiday. Change on the day at 0826 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.83 97.36 -0.48 Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2484 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.510 29.610 +0.34 Korean won 1074.02 1074.00 -0.00 Baht 31.24 31.32 +0.26 Peso 43.07 43.40 +0.77 Rupiah 11530.00 11555.00 +0.22 Rupee 61.92 62.46 +0.88 Ringgit 3.1935 3.2270 +1.05 Yuan 6.1220 6.1220 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.83 86.79 -11.28 Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2219 -2.25 Taiwan dlr 29.510 29.136 -1.27 Korean won 1074.02 1070.60 -0.32 Baht 31.24 30.61 -2.02 Peso 43.07 41.05 -4.69 Rupiah 11530.00 9630.00 -16.48 Rupee 61.92 54.99 -11.18 Ringgit 3.1935 3.0580 -4.24 Yuan 6.1220 6.2303 +1.77 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)