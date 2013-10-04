Oct 4 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Chinese markets are closed from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 for the National Day holiday. Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.14 97.27 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2493 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.295 29.532 +0.81 Korean won 1072.50 1074.00 +0.14 Baht 31.29 31.26 -0.10 Peso 43.14 43.08 -0.14 Rupiah 11540.00 11525.00 -0.13 Rupee 61.74 61.74 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1960 3.1955 -0.02 Yuan 6.1220 6.1220 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.14 86.79 -10.65 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2219 -2.08 Taiwan dlr 29.295 29.136 -0.54 Korean won 1072.50 1070.60 -0.18 Baht 31.29 30.61 -2.17 Peso 43.14 41.05 -4.84 Rupiah 11540.00 9630.00 -16.55 Rupee 61.74 54.99 -10.93 Ringgit 3.1960 3.0580 -4.32 Yuan 6.1220 6.2303 +1.77 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)