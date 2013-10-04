* Won, Taiwan dollar hit highest vs dlr since late Jan * Most Asian currencies on track for weekly gains * U.S. dollar hampered by U.S. government shutdown By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Oct 4 The South Korean won and Taiwan dollar touched eight-month highs on Friday and most Asian currencies were on track for weekly gains as the U.S. dollar was pulled down by the budget impasse in Washington. Emerging Asian currencies were also mostly firmer on the day, with the Malaysian ringgit getting a boost from data showing a larger-than-expected trade surplus in August. The South Korean won touched a high of 1,070.2, its strongest level since late January, prompting suspected dollar-buying intervention by South Korean authorities to stem the won's rise, currency dealers said. The Taiwan dollar also rose to an eight-month high of around 29.290, with dealers citing inflows of foreign money into the Taiwan dollar. Taiwanese authorities were also spotted in the market as their currency rose, with dealers saying Taiwan's central bank bought the U.S. dollar at around 29.300. At their current levels, most Asian currencies were on track for weekly gains, with the U.S. government's partial shutdown having triggered broad dollar-selling. Market players said the dollar's weakness would probably continue in the near term, as long as the budget impasse in Washington persists. "I think the chances are low that there will be a compromise next week that leads to buy backs of the dollar," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore. The shutdown of the U.S. government appeared likely to drag on for another week and possibly longer as lawmakers consumed day three of the shutdown with a stalling game. There was no end in sight until the next crisis hits Washington around Oct. 17, the date Congress must raise the nation's borrowing authority or risk default. Speculation that the shutdown could become protracted and lessen the chances of the Federal Reserve tapering its bond-buying stimulus in the near term has helped support Asian currencies versus the dollar in recent sessions. SOUTH KOREAN WON Currency dealers said South Korean authorities likely bought $300 million to $400 million early on Friday to curb the won's rise. "The dollar-won rate's decline accelerated following the market open on dollar-selling from offshore," a dealer at a foreign bank said. "It appears that local authorities intervened by buying dollars in response." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Chinese markets are closed from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 for the National Day holiday. Change on the day at 0541 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.08 97.27 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.2468 1.2493 +0.20 Taiwan dlr 29.350 29.532 +0.62 Korean won 1071.10 1074.00 +0.27 Baht 31.27 31.26 -0.03 Peso 43.17 43.08 -0.21 Rupiah 11525.00 11525.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.45 61.74 +0.46 Ringgit 3.1850 3.1955 +0.33 Yuan 6.1220 6.1220 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.08 86.79 -10.60 Sing dlr 1.2468 1.2219 -2.00 Taiwan dlr 29.350 29.136 -0.73 Korean won 1071.10 1070.60 -0.05 Baht 31.27 30.61 -2.11 Peso 43.17 41.05 -4.91 Rupiah 11525.00 9630.00 -16.44 Rupee 61.45 54.99 -10.51 Ringgit 3.1850 3.0580 -3.99 Yuan 6.1220 6.2303 +1.77 ------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL, Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)