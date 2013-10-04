(Updates prices. For earlier report, double click on ) SINGAPORE, Oct 4 The South Korean won and Taiwan dollar touched eight-month highs on Friday and most Asian currencies were on track for weekly gains as the U.S. dollar was pulled down by the budget impasse in Washington. Other emerging Asian currencies were also mostly firmer on the day, with the Malaysian ringgit getting a boost from data showing a larger-than-expected trade surplus in August. The South Korean won touched a high of 1,070.2, its strongest level since late January, prompting suspected dollar-buying intervention by South Korean authorities to stem the won's rise, currency dealers said. Dealers estimated that South Korean authorities bought somewhere between $500 million to $1 billion on Friday to slow the won's rise. Initial estimates earlier in the day had placed the intervention amount at $300 million to $400 million. The Taiwan dollar also rose to an eight-month high of around 29.290, with dealers citing inflows of foreign money into the Taiwan dollar. Taiwanese authorities were also spotted in the market as their currency rose, with dealers saying Taiwan's central bank bought the U.S. dollar at around 29.300. At their current levels, most Asian currencies were on track for weekly gains, with the U.S. government's partial shutdown having triggered broad dollar-selling. Speculation that the shutdown could become protracted and lessen the chances of the Federal Reserve tapering its bond-buying stimulus in the near term has helped support Asian currencies versus the dollar in recent sessions. The Indian rupee rose about 2 percent to lead the weekly gains, followed by the Malaysian ringgit, which climbed 1.5 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Chinese markets are closed from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 for the National Day holiday. Change on the day at 0811 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.10 97.27 +0.17 Sing dlr 1.2464 1.2493 +0.23 Taiwan dlr 29.470 29.532 +0.21 Korean won 1069.97 1074.00 +0.38 Baht 31.29 31.26 -0.10 Peso 43.07 43.08 +0.02 Rupiah 11522.00 11525.00 +0.03 Rupee 61.26 61.74 +0.78 Ringgit 3.1775 3.1955 +0.57 Yuan 6.1220 6.1220 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.10 86.79 -10.62 Sing dlr 1.2464 1.2219 -1.97 Taiwan dlr 29.470 29.136 -1.13 Korean won 1069.97 1070.60 +0.06 Baht 31.29 30.61 -2.17 Peso 43.07 41.05 -4.69 Rupiah 11522.00 9630.00 -16.42 Rupee 61.26 54.99 -10.24 Ringgit 3.1775 3.0580 -3.76 Yuan 6.1220 6.2303 +1.77 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore, Se Young Lee in SEOUL and Emily Chan in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)