Oct 7 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Chinese markets are closed from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 for the National Day holiday. Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.11 97.46 +0.36 Sing dlr 1.2471 1.2467 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.345 29.502 +0.54 Korean won 1070.30 1070.30 +0.00 Baht 31.31 31.30 -0.03 Peso 43.16 43.05 -0.25 Rupiah 11510.00 11510.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.43 61.43 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1830 3.1825 -0.02 Yuan 6.1220 6.1220 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.11 86.79 -10.63 Sing dlr 1.2471 1.2219 -2.02 Taiwan dlr 29.345 29.136 -0.71 Korean won 1070.30 1070.60 +0.03 Baht 31.31 30.61 -2.24 Peso 43.16 41.05 -4.89 Rupiah 11510.00 9630.00 -16.33 Rupee 61.43 54.99 -10.48 Ringgit 3.1830 3.0580 -3.93 Yuan 6.1220 6.2303 +1.77