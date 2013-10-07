(Updates prices. For earlier report, double-click on ) SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Asian currencies mostly eased on Monday, taking a breather from their recent rally, as a lack of progress toward resolving a U.S. budget standoff kept investors' appetite for risky assets in check. Speculation that the U.S. government's partial shutdown could become protracted and lessen the chances of the Federal Reserve scaling back its monetary stimulus in the near term has supported Asian currencies over the past few trading sessions. Market players, however, are also worried that the U.S. Congress and President Barack Obama may fail to reach a deal on raising the U.S. government's borrowing cap by an Oct. 17 deadline, which could lead to the risk of a U.S. default and cause turmoil in financial markets. Against this backdrop, emerging Asian currencies may see some range-trading in the near term, said a trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore. "Rather than see any sharp move, I think we will see these kind of back and forth moves," the trader said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Chinese markets are closed from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 for the National Day holiday. Change on the day at 0837 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 96.92 97.46 +0.56 Sing dlr 1.2492 1.2467 -0.20 Taiwan dlr 29.502 29.502 +0.00 Korean won 1071.64 1070.30 -0.13 Baht 31.37 31.30 -0.22 Peso 43.09 43.05 -0.09 Rupiah 11533.00 11510.00 -0.20 Rupee 61.90 61.43 -0.76 Ringgit 3.1880 3.1825 -0.17 Yuan 6.1220 6.1220 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 96.92 86.79 -10.45 Sing dlr 1.2492 1.2219 -2.19 Taiwan dlr 29.502 29.136 -1.24 Korean won 1071.64 1070.60 -0.10 Baht 31.37 30.61 -2.42 Peso 43.09 41.05 -4.73 Rupiah 11533.00 9630.00 -16.50 Rupee 61.90 54.99 -11.16 Ringgit 3.1880 3.0580 -4.08 Yuan 6.1220 6.2303 +1.77 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINAPORE; Editing by Kim Coghill)