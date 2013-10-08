* Most Asian currencies steady or slightly lower * Won, ringgit, and Singapore dollar slip * Rupiah steady ahead of c.bank decision on Tuesday By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Oct 8 Most emerging Asian currencies were little changed or slightly lower on Tuesday as the budget impasse in Washington tempered investors' appetite for riskier assets. Traders are worried that the U.S. Congress and President Barack Obama may fail to reach a deal on raising the U.S. government's borrowing cap by an Oct. 17 deadline, which could lead to the risk of a U.S. default and cause turmoil in financial markets. Such jitters have helped weigh on Asian currencies, which have taken a breather in the wake of last week's broad rally against the dollar. Their declines on Tuesday were led by the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit, while the Singapore dollar also slipped versus the U.S. dollar. "It (the U.S. dollar) is definitely biddish with U.S. dollar bears taking a breather," said Andy Ji, Singapore-based Asian currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank in Australia. The U.S. dollar has gained a bit of respite in the past couple of days after its broad drop against Asian currencies last week. Speculation that the U.S. government's partial shutdown could become protracted and lessen the chances of the Federal Reserve scaling back its monetary stimulus in the near term had helped knock the greenback lower last week. INDONESIAN RUPIAH The rupiah held steady versus the dollar as the market awaited an interest rate decision by Indonesia's central bank on Tuesday. Thanks to how surprisingly good data reduced pressure, Indonesia's central bank is expected to take a break on Tuesday and - for the first time in five months - not raise interest rates. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Chinese yuan's previous day close is from Sept. 30. Chinese markets were closed from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 for the National Day holiday. Change on the day at 0449 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.05 96.70 -0.36 Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2480 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.394 29.536 +0.48 Korean won 1074.25 1071.50 -0.26 Baht 31.38 31.39 +0.03 Peso 43.09 43.10 +0.02 Rupiah 11530.00 11530.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.65 61.79 +0.23 Ringgit 3.2000 3.1895 -0.33 Yuan 6.1184 6.1220 +0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.05 86.79 -10.57 Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2219 -2.25 Taiwan dlr 29.394 29.136 -0.88 Korean won 1074.25 1070.60 -0.34 Baht 31.38 30.61 -2.45 Peso 43.09 41.05 -4.72 Rupiah 11530.00 9630.00 -16.48 Rupee 61.65 54.99 -10.80 Ringgit 3.2000 3.0580 -4.44 Yuan 6.1184 6.2303 +1.83 ------------------------------------------------ (Editing by Kim Coghill)