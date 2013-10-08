Oct 8 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Chinese yuan's previous day close is from Sept. 30. Chinese markets were closed from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7 for the National Day holiday. Change on the day at 0143 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 96.81 96.70 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.2494 1.2480 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.392 29.536 +0.49 Korean won 1073.00 1071.50 -0.14 Baht 31.38 31.39 +0.03 Peso 43.16 43.10 -0.14 Rupiah 11538.00 11530.00 -0.07 Rupee 61.79 61.79 -0.00 Ringgit 3.1930 3.1895 -0.11 Yuan 6.1189 6.1220 +0.05 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 96.81 86.79 -10.35 Sing dlr 1.2494 1.2219 -2.20 Taiwan dlr 29.392 29.136 -0.87 Korean won 1073.00 1070.60 -0.22 Baht 31.38 30.61 -2.45 Peso 43.16 41.05 -4.88 Rupiah 11538.00 9630.00 -16.54 Rupee 61.79 54.99 -11.01 Ringgit 3.1930 3.0580 -4.23 Yuan 6.1189 6.2303 +1.82 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)