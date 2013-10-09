Oct 9 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0146 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.12 96.87 -0.26 Sing dlr 1.2501 1.2498 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.405 29.542 +0.47 Korean won 1074.25 1073.70 -0.05 Baht 31.39 31.35 -0.13 Peso 43.14 43.08 -0.13 Rupiah 11520.00 11525.00 +0.04 Rupee 61.79 61.79 -0.00 Ringgit 3.2085 3.1955 -0.41 Yuan 6.1208 6.1211 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.12 86.79 -10.64 Sing dlr 1.2501 1.2219 -2.26 Taiwan dlr 29.405 29.136 -0.91 Korean won 1074.25 1070.60 -0.34 Baht 31.39 30.61 -2.48 Peso 43.14 41.05 -4.83 Rupiah 11520.00 9630.00 -16.41 Rupee 61.79 54.99 -11.01 Ringgit 3.2085 3.0580 -4.69 Yuan 6.1208 6.2303 +1.79 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)