* Asia FX mostly weaker, rupee and ringgit lead losses * Muted reaction to news Yellen to be tapped for Fed chair * U.S. debt ceiling worries cast cloud over risk sentiment (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Oct 9 Asian currencies edged lower on Wednesday, hampered by uncertainty over whether the White House and U.S. lawmakers will agree to raise the country's debt ceiling in time to avert the risk of a U.S. default. While markets expect that a deal will be struck eventually, nervousness is growing ahead of an Oct. 17 deadline identified by U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew for raising the country's $16.7 trillion borrowing limit. Emerging Asian currencies fell broadly, with losses led by the Indian rupee and the Malaysian ringgit. "The U.S. politicians are as further away from each other as they've been in a while," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a Singapore-based foreign exchange strategist for Westpac Banking Corporation. There seems to be a fair degree of nervousness in the market, judging from moves such as a jump in the CBOE Volatility Index and a spike in U.S. Treasury bill yields , Cavenagh said. Asian currencies showed limited reaction to news that President Barack Obama will nominate Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen to be the next head of the U.S. central bank on Wednesday. The decision to tap Yellen, who has been a forceful advocate of the aggressive action taken under current chairman Ben Bernanke to stimulate growth, came as little surprise to the market, analysts said. "I guess at this point, it wasn't that much of a surprise any more that Obama nominated her," said a trader for a bank in the Philippines, adding that while the dollar initially dipped against Asian currencies on the news, the impact proved short-lived. MALAYSIAN RINGGIT At current levels, the ringgit had logged the second-biggest percentage loss on the day among emerging Asian currencies behind the Indian rupee. The ringgit fell 0.3 percent, while the rupee was down 0.5 percent. The ringgit seems to be increasingly becoming a regional barometer of investors' risk appetite, said Westpac's Cavenagh. "It seems to me to be taking over the old job that dollar/Korea used to have," Cavenagh said, adding that this may be partly due to the fact that foreign ownership in Malaysia's government bond market has been very high. "So it's a pretty good proxy for some of these concerns that people have for the region," he said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0553 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.41 96.87 -0.55 Sing dlr 1.2512 1.2498 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 29.433 29.542 +0.37 Korean won 1074.25 1073.70 -0.05 Baht 31.40 31.35 -0.16 Peso 43.15 43.08 -0.16 Rupiah 11533.00 11525.00 -0.07 Rupee 62.10 61.79 -0.50 Ringgit 3.2050 3.1955 -0.30 Yuan 6.1192 6.1211 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.41 86.79 -10.90 Sing dlr 1.2512 1.2219 -2.34 Taiwan dlr 29.433 29.136 -1.01 Korean won 1074.25 1070.60 -0.34 Baht 31.40 30.61 -2.52 Peso 43.15 41.05 -4.87 Rupiah 11533.00 9630.00 -16.50 Rupee 62.10 54.99 -11.45 Ringgit 3.2050 3.0580 -4.59 Yuan 6.1192 6.2303 +1.82 ------------------------------------------------ (Editing by Chris Gallagher)