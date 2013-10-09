(Updates prices. For earlier report, double-click on ) SINGAPORE, Oct 9 Asian currencies slipped on Wednesday as anxiety grew over whether the White House and U.S. lawmakers would clinch a deal on the country's debt ceiling in time to avert the risk of a U.S. default. While markets expect that a deal will be struck eventually, nervousness is growing ahead of an Oct. 17 deadline identified by U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew for raising the country's $16.7 trillion borrowing limit. Emerging Asian currencies fell broadly, with the Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht and Singapore dollar all declining roughly 0.2 percent. The Indian rupee, which had led losses in emerging Asian currencies earlier in the day, pared its losses after data showed India's trade deficit narrowed to a two-and-a-half-year low in September. Asian currencies showed limited reaction to news that President Barack Obama will nominate Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen to be the next head of the U.S. central bank on Wednesday. The decision to tap Yellen, who has been a forceful advocate of the aggressive action taken under current chairman Ben Bernanke to stimulate growth, came as little surprise to the market, analysts said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *South Korean markets are closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0805 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.33 96.87 -0.47 Sing dlr 1.2520 1.2498 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 29.516 29.542 +0.09 Korean won 1075.71 1073.70 -0.19 Baht 31.40 31.35 -0.16 Peso 43.13 43.08 -0.10 Rupiah 11540.00 11525.00 -0.13 Rupee 61.81 61.79 -0.03 Ringgit 3.2010 3.1955 -0.17 Yuan 6.1193 6.1211 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.33 86.79 -10.83 Sing dlr 1.2520 1.2219 -2.40 Taiwan dlr 29.516 29.136 -1.29 Korean won 1075.71 1070.60 -0.48 Baht 31.40 30.61 -2.52 Peso 43.13 41.05 -4.81 Rupiah 11540.00 9630.00 -16.55 Rupee 61.81 54.99 -11.03 Ringgit 3.2010 3.0580 -4.47 Yuan 6.1193 6.2303 +1.81 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano, additional reporting by markets team in MUMBAI; Editing by Kim Coghill)