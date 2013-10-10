Oct 10 The following table shows the position of
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
*Taiwan's financial markets are closed on Thursday for a
public holiday.
*Won's previous close is from Oct. 8. South Korean markets
were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.
Change on the day at 0151 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 97.63 97.35 -0.29
Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2499 -0.19
Taiwan dlr 29.516 29.548 +0.11
Korean won 1076.00 1073.70 -0.21
Baht 31.47 31.44 -0.10
Peso 43.24 43.14 -0.23
Rupiah 11540.00 11520.00 -0.17
Rupee 61.93 61.93 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2015 3.2000 -0.05
Yuan 6.1200 6.1211 +0.02
Change so far in
2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 97.63 86.79 -11.10
Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2219 -2.43
Taiwan dlr 29.516 29.136 -1.29
Korean won 1076.00 1070.60 -0.50
Baht 31.47 30.61 -2.73
Peso 43.24 41.05 -5.06
Rupiah 11540.00 9630.00 -16.55
Rupee 61.93 54.99 -11.21
Ringgit 3.2015 3.0580 -4.48
Yuan 6.1200 6.2303 +1.80
------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)