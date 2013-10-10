Oct 10 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0151 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR *Taiwan's financial markets are closed on Thursday for a public holiday. *Won's previous close is from Oct. 8. South Korean markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0151 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 97.63 97.35 -0.29 Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2499 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 29.516 29.548 +0.11 Korean won 1076.00 1073.70 -0.21 Baht 31.47 31.44 -0.10 Peso 43.24 43.14 -0.23 Rupiah 11540.00 11520.00 -0.17 Rupee 61.93 61.93 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2015 3.2000 -0.05 Yuan 6.1200 6.1211 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 97.63 86.79 -11.10 Sing dlr 1.2523 1.2219 -2.43 Taiwan dlr 29.516 29.136 -1.29 Korean won 1076.00 1070.60 -0.50 Baht 31.47 30.61 -2.73 Peso 43.24 41.05 -5.06 Rupiah 11540.00 9630.00 -16.55 Rupee 61.93 54.99 -11.21 Ringgit 3.2015 3.0580 -4.48 Yuan 6.1200 6.2303 +1.80 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)