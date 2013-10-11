BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
Oct 11 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Taiwan dollar's previous close is from Oct. 9. Taiwan's financial markets were closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0139 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.43 98.16 -0.27 Sing dlr 1.2490 1.2481 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.390 29.548 +0.54 Korean won 1070.20 1073.60 +0.32 Baht 31.35 31.40 +0.16 Peso 43.13 43.15 +0.05 Rupiah 11465.00 11480.00 +0.13 Rupee 61.39 61.39 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1810 3.1915 +0.33 Yuan 6.1124 6.1158 +0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.43 86.79 -11.83 Sing dlr 1.2490 1.2219 -2.17 Taiwan dlr 29.390 29.136 -0.86 Korean won 1070.20 1070.60 +0.04 Baht 31.35 30.61 -2.36 Peso 43.13 41.05 -4.82 Rupiah 11465.00 9630.00 -16.01 Rupee 61.39 54.99 -10.43 Ringgit 3.1810 3.0580 -3.87 Yuan 6.1124 6.2303 +1.93 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors