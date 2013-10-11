Oct 11 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0139 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Taiwan dollar's previous close is from Oct. 9. Taiwan's financial markets were closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0139 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.43 98.16 -0.27 Sing dlr 1.2490 1.2481 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.390 29.548 +0.54 Korean won 1070.20 1073.60 +0.32 Baht 31.35 31.40 +0.16 Peso 43.13 43.15 +0.05 Rupiah 11465.00 11480.00 +0.13 Rupee 61.39 61.39 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1810 3.1915 +0.33 Yuan 6.1124 6.1158 +0.06 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.43 86.79 -11.83 Sing dlr 1.2490 1.2219 -2.17 Taiwan dlr 29.390 29.136 -0.86 Korean won 1070.20 1070.60 +0.04 Baht 31.35 30.61 -2.36 Peso 43.13 41.05 -4.82 Rupiah 11465.00 9630.00 -16.01 Rupee 61.39 54.99 -10.43 Ringgit 3.1810 3.0580 -3.87 Yuan 6.1124 6.2303 +1.93 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)