SINGAPORE, Oct 11 The Indonesian rupiah surged more than 1 percent and Asian currencies rose broadly on Friday as risk sentiment improved on growing hopes for a deal in Washington to end a fiscal standoff and avert a U.S. default. Most emerging Asian currencies pushed higher, with the rupiah climbing 1.1 percent and the Malaysian ringgit 0.4 percent. A Jakarta-based trader said foreign players were the main sellers of the U.S. dollar against the rupiah on Friday, adding that he thought there were some inflows into Indonesian equities and bonds. Jakarta shares were up about 0.9 percent. Besides being the day's top performer, the rupiah was on track to outperform regional peers for the week. The currency was up about 1.3 percent, which would be its biggest weekly percentage gain since January 2012. Elsewhere, the Indian rupee was headed for a weekly gain of about 0.2 percent, while most other Asian currencies were either slightly lower for the week or about flat. In the U.S., Republicans offered a plan to President Barack Obama on Thursday that would extend the government's borrowing authority for several weeks, staving off a default that could come as soon as Oct. 17. No deal emerged from a 90-minute meeting at the White House, but talks continued in an effort to reopen the government and extend its borrowing authority beyond the mid-October deadline. The Singapore dollar held steady and lagged its regional peers, as investors awaited a monetary policy decision by Singapore's central bank and data on Singapore's third-quarter gross domestic product due on Monday. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged as it stays on guard against inflation, while an expected contraction in third-quarter GDP is likely to be seen as a temporary blip. The MAS is likely to let the local dollar keep appreciating at its current trajectory, according to a Reuters survey of economists. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR * Taiwan dollar's previous close is from Oct. 9. Taiwan's financial markets were closed on Thursday for a public holiday. Change on the day at 0759 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.28 98.16 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.2472 1.2481 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.405 29.548 +0.49 Korean won 1070.87 1073.60 +0.25 Baht 31.29 31.40 +0.35 Peso 43.12 43.15 +0.07 Rupiah 11355.00 11480.00 +1.10 Rupee 61.27 61.39 +0.20 Ringgit 3.1780 3.1915 +0.42 Yuan 6.1177 6.1158 -0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.28 86.79 -11.69 Sing dlr 1.2472 1.2219 -2.03 Taiwan dlr 29.405 29.136 -0.91 Korean won 1070.87 1070.60 -0.03 Baht 31.29 30.61 -2.17 Peso 43.12 41.05 -4.80 Rupiah 11355.00 9630.00 -15.19 Rupee 61.27 54.99 -10.25 Ringgit 3.1780 3.0580 -3.78 Yuan 6.1177 6.2303 +1.84 ------------------------------------------------ (Editing by Richard Borsuk)