Nov 11 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0141 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.96 99.08 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.2465 1.2469 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.452 29.505 +0.18 Korean won 1066.30 1064.90 -0.13 Baht 31.57 31.40 -0.54 Peso 43.38 43.20 -0.41 Rupiah 11470.00 11405.00 -0.57 Rupee 62.48 62.48 +0.00 Ringgit 3.1925 3.1795 -0.41 Yuan 6.0914 6.0905 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.96 86.79 -12.30 Sing dlr 1.2465 1.2219 -1.97 Taiwan dlr 29.452 29.136 -1.07 Korean won 1066.30 1070.60 +0.40 Baht 31.57 30.61 -3.04 Peso 43.38 41.05 -5.37 Rupiah 11470.00 9630.00 -16.04 Rupee 62.48 54.99 -11.98 Ringgit 3.1925 3.0580 -4.21 Yuan 6.0914 6.2303 +2.28 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)