* Baht breaks support, may fall to 50 pct retracement * Rupee down on weaker bonds, foreign banks sell rupiah * Philippine peso down; aid-linked inflows limit losses (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 11 The Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah led slides among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as strong U.S. jobs data boosted worries that the Federal Reserve may soon start scaling back its stimulus -- spurring outflows from the region. The rupee hit a near two-month low on weaker bonds, while the rupiah touched a one-month low as foreign banks sold. The baht fell to its lowest in almost two months as offshore funds dumped the Thai currency on increasing political tensions. "The stronger-than-expected U.S. labour market report will increase fears of portfolio capital outflow from EMs, and will weigh on current account deficit currencies in particular," Credit Agricole CIB said in a client note. The rupee and rupiah were seen most vulnerable to the Fed's policy shift because of India and Indonesia's current account deficits. U.S. employers added 204,000 news jobs in October, far more than forecasts for 125,000 positions, data showed on Friday. The job-creation data was even more remarkable given the 16-day government shutdown, suggesting the economic recovery was on a firmer footing than expected. BAHT The baht fell 0.8 percent to 31.64 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 18 when the Fed surprised global financial markets by leaving its monetary stimulus unchanged. The five-year government bond yield rose 7 basis points (bps) to 3.67 percent, its highest since Sept. 19. Ten-year yield advanced 4 bps to 4.02 percent. Thai shares lost 1.7 percent. The Thai currency is seen testing 31.680, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its post-Fed appreciation in September, as it weakened past a support zone around 31.480. The baht has the 38.2 percent level at 31.484 and also a 55-day moving average at 31.478. It has been stronger than average since late September. The next target would be 31.856, the 61.8 percent level, analysts said, although a senior Thai bank trader in Bangkok believed the baht could try 32.000. "It could crash like a rocket if the political situation gets more serious," the trader said. On Friday, the Thai senate delayed a government-backed amnesty bill that has sparked mass protests, a decision that could prolong political unrest. RUPIAH The rupiah fell as much as 1.0 percent to 11,515 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 10. Ten-year bond yield rose to 8.067 percent from Friday's 7.872 percent. The forward onshore market, or Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), was fixed at 11,486 per dollar, compared with the previous 11,404. "I would not be short dollar at this level," said a Jakarta-based trader, adding the rupiah was expected to weaken further. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso eased 0.5 percent to 43.415 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 2 as interbank speculators added dollar holdings after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data. Manila shares lost 1.8 percent, underperforming most regional stocks, while bond yields rose. The Philippine currency pared initial losses on expectations of an increase in remittances and aid-related inflows linked to Typhoon Haiyan. Economic growth could still exceed this year's 6-7 percent goal despite damage from the disaster, a senior government official said earlier. Still, traders said the peso is likely to stay under pressure to head to 43.50. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 98.99 99.08 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2463 1.2469 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.479 29.505 +0.09 Korean won 1068.20 1064.90 -0.31 Baht 31.62 31.40 -0.70 Peso 43.38 43.20 -0.41 Rupiah 11515.00 11405.00 -0.96 Rupee 63.23 62.48 -1.19 Ringgit 3.1970 3.1795 -0.55 Yuan 6.0908 6.0905 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 98.99 86.79 -12.32 Sing dlr 1.2463 1.2219 -1.96 Taiwan dlr 29.479 29.136 -1.16 Korean won 1068.20 1070.60 +0.22 Baht 31.62 30.61 -3.19 Peso 43.38 41.05 -5.37 Rupiah 11515.00 9630.00 -16.37 Rupee 63.23 54.99 -13.03 Ringgit 3.1970 3.0580 -4.35 Yuan 6.0908 6.2303 +2.29 (Editing by Eric Meijer)