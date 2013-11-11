(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 The Indian rupee and
Indonesian rupiah led declines among emerging Asian currencies
on Monday as strong U.S. jobs data boosted worries that the
Federal Reserve may soon start reducing its stimulus, prompting
outflows from the region.
The rupee hit a near two-month low against the
dollar on weaker bonds, while the rupiah touched a near
six-week low as foreign banks sold.
These two currencies are seen most vulnerable to a Fed
policy shift because of India and Indonesia's current account
deficits.
The baht broke through chart support on increasing
political tensions and hit its weakest since Sept. 18, when the
Fed surprised global investors by leaving its monetary stimulus
unchanged. Offshore funds dumped the Thai currency, traders
said.
The Philippine peso fell to a six-week low of
43.590 per dollar on selling from hedge funds. Investors rushed
to cut long positions to stop losses. They had built up bullish
bets on the peso on expectations of remittances and aid inflows
linked to the typhoon.
The South Korean won ended local trade at 1,072.5
to the greenback, its weakest since Oct. 14 as offshore and
onshore players covered dollar short positions.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 98.95 99.08 +0.13
Sing dlr 1.2480 1.2469 -0.09
Taiwan dlr 29.598 29.505 -0.31
Korean won 1072.03 1064.90 -0.67
Baht 31.67 31.40 -0.85
Peso 43.59 43.20 -0.89
Rupiah 11560.00 11405.00 -1.34
Rupee 63.24 62.48 -1.21
Ringgit 3.1995 3.1795 -0.63
Yuan 6.0912 6.0905 -0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 98.95 86.79 -12.29
Sing dlr 1.2480 1.2219 -2.09
Taiwan dlr 29.598 29.136 -1.56
Korean won 1072.03 1070.60 -0.13
Baht 31.67 30.61 -3.35
Peso 43.59 41.05 -5.83
Rupiah 11560.00 9630.00 -16.70
Rupee 63.24 54.99 -13.05
Ringgit 3.1995 3.0580 -4.42
Yuan 6.0912 6.2303 +2.28
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)