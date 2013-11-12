* Rupee at near 2-month low; inflation, output data eyed * Baht up after Thai Senate rejects amnesty bill * Philippine peso may weaken to 43.875/dollar (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 12 The Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah extended losses on weaker bonds on Tuesday, as the dollar stayed firm on sustained expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its stimulus soon. Thailand's baht rebounded with political tensions seen easing after the rejection of a controversial amnesty bill, but investors hesitated to chase it higher on lingering caution over U.S. monetary policy. The rupee fell 0.4 percent to 63.5175 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 17, as investors awaited inflation and industrial output data. Indian inflation is forecast to have risen to uncomfortable levels for policymakers last month, adding to the pressure for further interest rate increases. The rupiah hit a six-week low as government bond prices and local shares slid. The Philippine peso fell to a near two-month low on dollar demand from local companies such as importers. Regional currencies are expected to stay weaker on concerns that the Fed's expected reduction of its bond-buying programme may spur capital outflows, analysts said. "It looks better to sell Asian currencies on rallies, especially in the fourth quarter, on tapering concerns," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Even after the fourth quarter, it would be better to stay underweight," Park added. RUPIAH The rupiah fell 0.7 percent to 11,635 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 30. Most Indonesian government bond yields rose with the 10-year yield up at 8.436 percent from the previous session's 8.177 percent. The forward onshore market, or Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), was fixed at 11,578 per dollar, compared with the previous 11,486. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell as much as 0.2 percent to 43.685 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 17, a day before the Fed surprisingly left its stimulus unchanged. The Philippine currency may weaken to 43.875, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between August and October, if it ends the session weaker than the 38.2 percent level at 43.668. "Most would have covered their dollar shorts, but I would look to be long on dips," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. BAHT The baht edged up after Thailand's Senate on Monday rejected a government-backed amnesty bill, a decision that could ease political tensions over a possible return from exile of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra. Still, investors stayed wary of the issue as the ruling party controls the lower house and can re-introduce the bill in another 180 days. Amid concerns over the country's fiscal deficit, the International Monetary Fund urged Thailand to scrap its price scheme to support rice farmers and scale back some other fiscal stimulus measures. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.46 99.16 -0.30 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2487 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.562 29.625 +0.21 Korean won 1070.50 1072.50 +0.19 Baht 31.55 31.61 +0.19 Peso 43.65 43.59 -0.14 Rupiah 11625.00 11555.00 -0.60 Rupee 63.47 63.24 -0.36 Ringgit 3.2020 3.2008 -0.04 Yuan 6.0915 6.0913 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.46 86.79 -12.74 Sing dlr 1.2478 1.2219 -2.08 Taiwan dlr 29.562 29.136 -1.44 Korean won 1070.50 1070.60 +0.01 Baht 31.55 30.61 -2.98 Peso 43.65 41.05 -5.96 Rupiah 11625.00 9630.00 -17.16 Rupee 63.47 54.99 -13.36 Ringgit 3.2020 3.0580 -4.50 Yuan 6.0915 6.2303 +2.28 (Editing by Chris Gallagher)