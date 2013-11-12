(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 12 The Indonesian rupiah failed to retain support from a surprise rate hike by the central bank on Tuesday, with most emerging Asian currencies extending declines on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may begin tapering its stimulus soon. Bank Indonesia raised its benchmark reference rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent, to help shrink a worryingly large deficit in the current account and bolster the fragile rupiah. The move briefly helped the rupiah strengthen to 11,530 per dollar, versus Monday's close of 11,555. Before the decision, the currency had weakened as far as 11,635, its weakest since Sept. 30. But the rupiah failed to maintain its gains as Jakarta shares extended losses after the move while local bond yields rose. "It should be a positive for the rupiah, but not sure how long it will be sustained for," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore. "Foreign holdings of Indonesian bonds are already back at plus 4 percent above the peak level we saw in mid-May. So the market is well and truly back to neutral if not slightly overweight on Indonesian bonds," he added. The rupiah is the worst performing Asian currency this year with a 16.9 percent loss against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. Indonesia's current account has made the currency one of the most vulnerable to the Fed's expected reduction to its bond-buying programme. The Indian rupee led declines among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday. It slid to 63.64 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 17 on dollar demand from local corporates. The Philippine peso extended its slide as foreign banks sold it and on corporate dollar demand. Malaysia's ringgit weakened on selling by hedge funds and interbank speculators. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0906 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.68 99.16 -0.52 Sing dlr 1.2491 1.2487 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 29.606 29.625 +0.06 Korean won 1072.95 1072.50 -0.04 Baht 31.61 31.61 +0.00 Peso 43.77 43.59 -0.41 Rupiah 11590.00 11555.00 -0.30 Rupee 63.64 63.24 -0.63 Ringgit 3.2080 3.2008 -0.22 Yuan 6.0919 6.0913 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.68 86.79 -12.93 Sing dlr 1.2491 1.2219 -2.18 Taiwan dlr 29.606 29.136 -1.59 Korean won 1072.95 1070.60 -0.22 Baht 31.61 30.61 -3.16 Peso 43.77 41.05 -6.21 Rupiah 11590.00 9630.00 -16.91 Rupee 63.64 54.99 -13.59 Ringgit 3.2080 3.0580 -4.68 Yuan 6.0919 6.2303 +2.27 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)