Nov 13 The following table shows the position of
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0135 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 99.54 99.65 +0.11
Sing dlr 1.2482 1.2498 +0.13
Taiwan dlr 29.607 29.636 +0.10
Korean won 1072.60 1071.40 -0.11
Baht 31.57 31.61 +0.13
Peso 43.68 43.78 +0.23
Rupiah 11630.00 11590.00 -0.34
Rupee 63.71 63.71 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2050 3.2100 +0.16
Yuan 6.0917 6.0919 +0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 99.54 86.79 -12.81
Sing dlr 1.2482 1.2219 -2.11
Taiwan dlr 29.607 29.136 -1.59
Korean won 1072.60 1070.60 -0.19
Baht 31.57 30.61 -3.04
Peso 43.68 41.05 -6.02
Rupiah 11630.00 9630.00 -17.20
Rupee 63.71 54.99 -13.69
Ringgit 3.2050 3.0580 -4.59
Yuan 6.0917 6.2303 +2.28
