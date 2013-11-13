* Foreign banks, importers dlr demand hits rupiah
* JISDOR at record weakness
* Indonesia Q3 current account data eyed
* Philippine peso edges up, oil importers limit gains
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 13 The Indonesian rupiah hit the
lowest in 4 1/2 years on Wednesday, despite Tuesday's unexpected
rate hike by the central bank, while most emerging Asian
currencies edged higher as investors covered bearish positions.
The rupiah fell as much as 0.7 percent to 11,670
per dollar, its weakest since March 2009, on dollar demand from
foreign banks and local importers, traders said.
The forward onshore market, or Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar
Rate (JISDOR), was fixed at record weakness of 11,644
per dollar, compared with the previous 11,578. The JISDOR
weakened 2.1 percent this week.
JISDOR is the new de facto spot rate as it refers to the
weighted average of rupiah exchange rates. A higher JISDOR
indicates a weaker rupiah. The central bank introduced it in May
as a part of its efforts to manage rupiah fluctuations.
Jakarta shares lost 2.1 percent, underperforming
most regional stocks. In the previous eight consecutive
sessions, foreign investors dumped a combined net 3.0 trillion
rupiah ($256 million) worth of Indonesian stocks, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
On Tuesday, Bank Indonesia (BI) raised its benchmark
reference rate by 25 basis points (BPS) to 7.50 percent
in an unexpected move to tackle a worryingly large deficit in
the current account.
The move had briefly lifted the rupiah in the previous
session, but the worst-performing Asian currency of the year
failed to maintain its strength.
"The problem is not the rate, but the fundamentals in
Indonesia," said a Jakarta-based trader.
"BI wants to slow down the economy due to high imported oil
demand, but I have not seen real action from the government."
The Indonesian government in August announced a fiscal
package to promote foreign investment and reduce imports, but
details including timing are yet to be unveiled.
The rupiah has lost 17.2 percent against the dollar so far
this year, as the currency is seen as most vulnerable to the
U.S. Federal Reserve's eventual stimulus tapering because of
Indonesia's current account deficit.
Investors were awaiting the statistics office's
third-quarter current account data expected later in the day,
although Bank Indonesia said on Tuesday that the deficit eased
to $8.4 billion from $10 billion in the second quarter.
"We recommend being cautious on currencies with significant
external vulnerabilities or where there is little in the way of
preparedness for a future tightening of global liquidity
conditions; we think the IDR falls into this category," Barclays
said in a client note.
"As such, we continue to expect IDR to underperform regional
peers and forecast USD/IDR to rise to 12,000 in three months."
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso rose in heavy volume as interbank speculators
covered short positions with the dollar index, which
measures the greenback's value against six major currencies,
slightly lower.
The Philippine currency, however, gave up much of its
initial gains on dollar demand from oil importers especially
around 43.70 to the dollar, traders said.
A senior Philippine bank trader said he would look to sell
the peso on rallies.
But another trader said the Philippine unit is likely to
find support from remittance inflows, which traders believe may
increase in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan disaster.
"The demand for dollars is more temporary or of a smaller
amount compared to the supply which I expect to come in," the
trader said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0425 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 99.44 99.65 +0.21
Sing dlr 1.2488 1.2498 +0.08
Taiwan dlr 29.585 29.636 +0.17
Korean won 1072.80 1071.40 -0.13
Baht 31.56 31.61 +0.16
Peso 43.76 43.78 +0.05
Rupiah 11635.00 11590.00 -0.39
Rupee 63.74 63.71 -0.05
Ringgit 3.2080 3.2100 +0.06
Yuan 6.0910 6.0919 +0.01
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 99.44 86.79 -12.72
Sing dlr 1.2488 1.2219 -2.15
Taiwan dlr 29.585 29.136 -1.52
Korean won 1072.80 1070.60 -0.21
Baht 31.56 30.61 -3.01
Peso 43.76 41.05 -6.19
Rupiah 11635.00 9630.00 -17.23
Rupee 63.74 54.99 -13.73
Ringgit 3.2080 3.0580 -4.68
Yuan 6.0910 6.2303 +2.29
($1 = 11592.5 rupiah)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)