* Foreign banks, importers dlr demand hits rupiah * JISDOR at record weakness * Indonesia Q3 current account data eyed * Philippine peso edges up, oil importers limit gains (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 13 The Indonesian rupiah hit the lowest in 4 1/2 years on Wednesday, despite Tuesday's unexpected rate hike by the central bank, while most emerging Asian currencies edged higher as investors covered bearish positions. The rupiah fell as much as 0.7 percent to 11,670 per dollar, its weakest since March 2009, on dollar demand from foreign banks and local importers, traders said. The forward onshore market, or Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), was fixed at record weakness of 11,644 per dollar, compared with the previous 11,578. The JISDOR weakened 2.1 percent this week. JISDOR is the new de facto spot rate as it refers to the weighted average of rupiah exchange rates. A higher JISDOR indicates a weaker rupiah. The central bank introduced it in May as a part of its efforts to manage rupiah fluctuations. Jakarta shares lost 2.1 percent, underperforming most regional stocks. In the previous eight consecutive sessions, foreign investors dumped a combined net 3.0 trillion rupiah ($256 million) worth of Indonesian stocks, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Tuesday, Bank Indonesia (BI) raised its benchmark reference rate by 25 basis points (BPS) to 7.50 percent in an unexpected move to tackle a worryingly large deficit in the current account. The move had briefly lifted the rupiah in the previous session, but the worst-performing Asian currency of the year failed to maintain its strength. "The problem is not the rate, but the fundamentals in Indonesia," said a Jakarta-based trader. "BI wants to slow down the economy due to high imported oil demand, but I have not seen real action from the government." The Indonesian government in August announced a fiscal package to promote foreign investment and reduce imports, but details including timing are yet to be unveiled. The rupiah has lost 17.2 percent against the dollar so far this year, as the currency is seen as most vulnerable to the U.S. Federal Reserve's eventual stimulus tapering because of Indonesia's current account deficit. Investors were awaiting the statistics office's third-quarter current account data expected later in the day, although Bank Indonesia said on Tuesday that the deficit eased to $8.4 billion from $10 billion in the second quarter. "We recommend being cautious on currencies with significant external vulnerabilities or where there is little in the way of preparedness for a future tightening of global liquidity conditions; we think the IDR falls into this category," Barclays said in a client note. "As such, we continue to expect IDR to underperform regional peers and forecast USD/IDR to rise to 12,000 in three months." PHILIPPINE PESO The peso rose in heavy volume as interbank speculators covered short positions with the dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, slightly lower. The Philippine currency, however, gave up much of its initial gains on dollar demand from oil importers especially around 43.70 to the dollar, traders said. A senior Philippine bank trader said he would look to sell the peso on rallies. But another trader said the Philippine unit is likely to find support from remittance inflows, which traders believe may increase in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan disaster. "The demand for dollars is more temporary or of a smaller amount compared to the supply which I expect to come in," the trader said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0425 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.44 99.65 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.2488 1.2498 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.585 29.636 +0.17 Korean won 1072.80 1071.40 -0.13 Baht 31.56 31.61 +0.16 Peso 43.76 43.78 +0.05 Rupiah 11635.00 11590.00 -0.39 Rupee 63.74 63.71 -0.05 Ringgit 3.2080 3.2100 +0.06 Yuan 6.0910 6.0919 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.44 86.79 -12.72 Sing dlr 1.2488 1.2219 -2.15 Taiwan dlr 29.585 29.136 -1.52 Korean won 1072.80 1070.60 -0.21 Baht 31.56 30.61 -3.01 Peso 43.76 41.05 -6.19 Rupiah 11635.00 9630.00 -17.23 Rupee 63.74 54.99 -13.73 Ringgit 3.2080 3.0580 -4.68 Yuan 6.0910 6.2303 +2.29 ($1 = 11592.5 rupiah) (Editing by Eric Meijer)