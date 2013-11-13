(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Most emerging Asian currencies
rebounded on Wednesday as investors covered pessimistic bets
with the dollar's dip, helping the Indonesian rupiah recover
losses after hitting its lowest in more than 4 1/2 years.
The rupiah stood at the previous close of 11,590
per dollar as of 0830 GMT. Earlier, it fell as much as 0.7
percent to 11,670 per dollar, its weakest since March 2009, on
dollar demand from foreign banks and local importers, traders
said.
The Indonesian currency pared losses as offshore forwards
market pointed to a slight rebound with one-month
non-deliverable forwards to the dollar
strengthening to 11,555.
The Indian rupee turned firmer after the central
bank was suspected to have intervened earlier, traders said.
The Indian unit also found support from widespread
speculation the Reserve Bank of India may be considering
extending its swap facility window to provide dollars to
state-run oil companies.
The Philippine peso edged up as investors took
profits from the dollar's gains to the peso and on expectations
of more remittances inflows in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 99.47 99.65 +0.18
Sing dlr 1.2492 1.2498 +0.05
Taiwan dlr 29.614 29.636 +0.07
Korean won 1072.38 1071.40 -0.09
Baht 31.57 31.61 +0.13
Peso 43.72 43.78 +0.14
Rupiah 11590.00 11590.00 +0.00
Rupee 63.66 63.71 +0.09
Ringgit 3.2085 3.2100 +0.05
Yuan 6.0919 6.0919 +0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 99.47 86.79 -12.75
Sing dlr 1.2492 1.2219 -2.19
Taiwan dlr 29.614 29.136 -1.61
Korean won 1072.38 1070.60 -0.17
Baht 31.57 30.61 -3.04
Peso 43.72 41.05 -6.11
Rupiah 11590.00 9630.00 -16.91
Rupee 63.66 54.99 -13.61
Ringgit 3.2085 3.0580 -4.69
Yuan 6.0919 6.2303 +2.27
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Anand Basu)