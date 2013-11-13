(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Most emerging Asian currencies rebounded on Wednesday as investors covered pessimistic bets with the dollar's dip, helping the Indonesian rupiah recover losses after hitting its lowest in more than 4 1/2 years. The rupiah stood at the previous close of 11,590 per dollar as of 0830 GMT. Earlier, it fell as much as 0.7 percent to 11,670 per dollar, its weakest since March 2009, on dollar demand from foreign banks and local importers, traders said. The Indonesian currency pared losses as offshore forwards market pointed to a slight rebound with one-month non-deliverable forwards to the dollar strengthening to 11,555. The Indian rupee turned firmer after the central bank was suspected to have intervened earlier, traders said. The Indian unit also found support from widespread speculation the Reserve Bank of India may be considering extending its swap facility window to provide dollars to state-run oil companies. The Philippine peso edged up as investors took profits from the dollar's gains to the peso and on expectations of more remittances inflows in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.47 99.65 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.2492 1.2498 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.614 29.636 +0.07 Korean won 1072.38 1071.40 -0.09 Baht 31.57 31.61 +0.13 Peso 43.72 43.78 +0.14 Rupiah 11590.00 11590.00 +0.00 Rupee 63.66 63.71 +0.09 Ringgit 3.2085 3.2100 +0.05 Yuan 6.0919 6.0919 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.47 86.79 -12.75 Sing dlr 1.2492 1.2219 -2.19 Taiwan dlr 29.614 29.136 -1.61 Korean won 1072.38 1070.60 -0.17 Baht 31.57 30.61 -3.04 Peso 43.72 41.05 -6.11 Rupiah 11590.00 9630.00 -16.91 Rupee 63.66 54.99 -13.61 Ringgit 3.2085 3.0580 -4.69 Yuan 6.0919 6.2303 +2.27 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Anand Basu)