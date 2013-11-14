(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 14 The Indonesian rupiah led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as worries about capital outflows eased after Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Janet Yellen suggested that U.S. economy may need stimulus for quite some time. The rupiah received further support from demand by exporters. The currency has been seen as one of the most vulnerable when the Fed starts scaling back its bond-buying programme, given Indonesia's large current account deficit. Investors covered short-positions in regional units including the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit. India's rupee advanced after comments from the central bank chief about dollar demand from oil companies being smoothly absorbed by the forex market. The rupee pared some of its gains after the announcement that the wholesale price index was at an eight-month high in October. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0824 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.76 99.24 -0.52 Sing dlr 1.2466 1.2460 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 29.588 29.650 +0.21 Korean won 1067.12 1072.60 +0.51 Baht 31.53 31.62 +0.29 Peso 43.57 43.72 +0.36 Rupiah 11525.00 11600.00 +0.65 Rupee 63.08 63.30 +0.35 Ringgit 3.2035 3.2115 +0.25 Yuan 6.0921 6.0928 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.76 86.79 -13.00 Sing dlr 1.2466 1.2219 -1.98 Taiwan dlr 29.588 29.136 -1.53 Korean won 1067.12 1070.60 +0.33 Baht 31.53 30.61 -2.92 Peso 43.57 41.05 -5.77 Rupiah 11525.00 9630.00 -16.44 Rupee 63.08 54.99 -12.82 Ringgit 3.2035 3.0580 -4.54 Yuan 6.0921 6.2303 +2.27 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)