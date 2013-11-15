* Ringgit leads Friday's Asia FX gains * Malaysia bond yields down before GDP * Rupiah, rupee lead weekly Asia FX declines (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Emerging Asian currencies were set to post weekly losses despite gains on Friday following dovish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen, indicating sustained concerns about outflows amid uncertainties over U.S. monetary policy. Most regional units rose slightly for the day after Yellen voiced support of the Fed's stimulus to spur growth, cementing expectations that its bond-buying programme may stay intact for an extended period. Yellen's comments at a congressional hearing on Thursday boosted risk sentiment, but analysts said she offered no fresh insight. "Chair nominee Yellen's testimony yesterday was sufficiently dovish as expected," Scotiabank said in a client note. "But until we see the Fed alter its unemployment threshold and imply rates going nowhere for at least 1.5-2 years, tapering concerns and tapering itself will have a supportive impact on U.S. yields and hinder Asia ex-Japan." The U.S. central bank has pledged to keep rates ultra-low until unemployment hits 6.5 percent, so long as the outlook for inflation stays under 2.5 percent. For the week, emerging Asian currencies were poised to report losses, led by the Indonesian rupiah and India's rupee. The rupiah has shed 1.6 percent against the dollar and the rupee lost 1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. They are seen as most vulnerable when the Fed starts scaling back its bond-buying programme due to the current account deficits of India and Indonesia. The Philippine peso has lost 0.9 percent this week, while both the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht have fallen 0.7 percent. The South Korean won and Taiwan's dollar have both eased 0.2 percent as the Japanese yen weakened beyond 100 per dollar. RINGGIT The ringgit rose 0.2 percent on the day, leading Friday's gains among regional units, as government bond yields fell. The currency's upside was limited as investors covered dollar-short positions before the weekend. Investors were awaiting Malaysia's third-quarter economic growth data later in the day. The economy is expected to have picked up pace in the quarter on resilient domestic demand and a recovery in exports, a Reuters poll showed. RUPIAH The rupiah slid in thin liquidity as the forward onshore market weakened. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was fixed at 11,561, compared with the previous 11,546. Local shares fell 0.3 percent, while most Southeast Asian stocks gained. Investors also expected local companies' month-end dollar demand to start from next week. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0438 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.19 100.03 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.2475 1.2477 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.569 29.606 +0.13 Korean won 1067.00 1067.90 +0.08 Baht 31.60 31.56 -0.13 Peso 43.58 43.57 -0.03 Rupiah 11585.00 11525.00 -0.52 *Rupee 63.11 63.11 0.00 Ringgit 3.1990 3.2055 +0.20 Yuan 6.0902 6.0922 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.19 86.79 -13.37 Sing dlr 1.2480 1.2219 -2.09 Taiwan dlr 29.569 29.136 -1.46 Korean won 1067.00 1070.60 +0.34 Baht 31.60 30.61 -3.13 Peso 43.58 41.05 -5.81 Rupiah 11585.00 9630.00 -16.88 Rupee 63.11 54.99 -12.87 Ringgit 3.1990 3.0580 -4.41 Yuan 6.0902 6.2303 +2.30 * Financial markets in India are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)