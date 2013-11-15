(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Most emerging Asian currencies
fell on Friday to see weekly losses on Friday despite dovish
remarks by Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen,
indicating concerns about outflows amid uncertainty over when
the Fed will begin to taper its stimulus.
The rupiah fell as Jakarta shares lost 0.9
percent even though most Southeast Asian peers rose after Yellen
voiced support of the Fed's stimulus to spur growth.
The Indonesian currency led slides among regional currencies
over the week.
The rupiah has shed 1.6 percent against the dollar and
India's rupee fell 1.0 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
They are seen as most vulnerable when the Fed starts scaling
back its bond-buying programme, as Indonesia and India are
running hefty current account deficits.
The Philippine peso lost 1.1 percent this week,
while both the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht
have fallen 0.7 percent.
But the South Korean won enjoyed a 0.1 percent
weekly gain as it turned higher on Friday as demand from
exporters such as shipbuilders spurred short-covering.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0805 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 100.18 100.03 -0.15
Sing dlr 1.2487 1.2477 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 29.602 29.606 +0.01
Korean won 1062.47 1067.90 +0.51
Baht 31.60 31.56 -0.13
Peso 43.66 43.57 -0.22
Rupiah 11590.00 11525.00 -0.56
*Rupee 63.11 63.11 0.00
Ringgit 3.2010 3.2055 +0.14
Yuan 6.0922 6.0922 +0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 100.18 86.79 -13.37
Sing dlr 1.2487 1.2219 -2.15
Taiwan dlr 29.602 29.136 -1.57
Korean won 1062.47 1070.60 +0.77
Baht 31.60 30.61 -3.13
Peso 43.66 41.05 -5.98
Rupiah 11590.00 9630.00 -16.91
Rupee 63.11 54.99 -12.87
Ringgit 3.2010 3.0580 -4.47
Yuan 6.0922 6.2303 +2.27
* Financial markets in India were closed for a holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)