(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday to see weekly losses on Friday despite dovish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen, indicating concerns about outflows amid uncertainty over when the Fed will begin to taper its stimulus. The rupiah fell as Jakarta shares lost 0.9 percent even though most Southeast Asian peers rose after Yellen voiced support of the Fed's stimulus to spur growth. The Indonesian currency led slides among regional currencies over the week. The rupiah has shed 1.6 percent against the dollar and India's rupee fell 1.0 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. They are seen as most vulnerable when the Fed starts scaling back its bond-buying programme, as Indonesia and India are running hefty current account deficits. The Philippine peso lost 1.1 percent this week, while both the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht have fallen 0.7 percent. But the South Korean won enjoyed a 0.1 percent weekly gain as it turned higher on Friday as demand from exporters such as shipbuilders spurred short-covering. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0805 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.18 100.03 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.2487 1.2477 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 29.602 29.606 +0.01 Korean won 1062.47 1067.90 +0.51 Baht 31.60 31.56 -0.13 Peso 43.66 43.57 -0.22 Rupiah 11590.00 11525.00 -0.56 *Rupee 63.11 63.11 0.00 Ringgit 3.2010 3.2055 +0.14 Yuan 6.0922 6.0922 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.18 86.79 -13.37 Sing dlr 1.2487 1.2219 -2.15 Taiwan dlr 29.602 29.136 -1.57 Korean won 1062.47 1070.60 +0.77 Baht 31.60 30.61 -3.13 Peso 43.66 41.05 -5.98 Rupiah 11590.00 9630.00 -16.91 Rupee 63.11 54.99 -12.87 Ringgit 3.2010 3.0580 -4.47 Yuan 6.0922 6.2303 +2.27 * Financial markets in India were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)