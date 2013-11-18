(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 18 The Indian rupee led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as investors cut bearish bets on regional units, with the dollar softer amid uncertainty over how long the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep up its policy stimulus. The rupee rose nearly 1 percent on demand from foreign banks. The won strengthened to 1,057.8 per dollar in the local trade, its strongest since Oct. 24. Against the yen , the won touched 10.5603, its highest since September 2008. Exporters' bids led offshore and onshore investors to cover short positions to stop losses in the South Korean currency. The positions had been built up on caution over possible intervention, traders said. The Malaysian ringgit gained as the economy picked up pace in the third quarter on resilient domestic demand and a recovery in exports. The ringgit found more support from demand by oil exporters demand and stop-loss dollar selling. The Indonesian rupiah, however, eased on month-end dollar demand from local corporates. The rupiah is the worst performing Asian currency this year. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0830 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.97 100.18 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.2465 1.2468 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.556 29.620 +0.22 Korean won 1056.94 1063.40 +0.61 Baht 31.57 31.62 +0.16 Peso 43.63 43.66 +0.07 Rupiah 11625.00 11605.00 -0.17 Rupee 62.53 63.11 +0.93 Ringgit 3.1880 3.2025 +0.45 Yuan 6.0920 6.0922 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.97 86.79 -13.18 Sing dlr 1.2465 1.2219 -1.97 Taiwan dlr 29.556 29.136 -1.42 Korean won 1056.94 1070.60 +1.29 Baht 31.57 30.61 -3.04 Peso 43.63 41.05 -5.91 Rupiah 11625.00 9630.00 -17.16 Rupee 62.53 54.99 -12.06 Ringgit 3.1880 3.0580 -4.08 Yuan 6.0920 6.2303 +2.27 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)