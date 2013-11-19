(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 19 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday, enjoying capital inflows on sustained expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will take its time before tapering its monetary stimulus and as China's reform plans bolstered risk appetite. The Indian rupee strengthened past 62.00 per dollar, the first time since Nov. 6. The Indonesian rupiah advanced as foreign banks bought the currency ahead of the government's bond auction. The South Korean won rose on demand from offshore funds, hitting its strongest against the dollar since Oct. 24 when it touched this year's high. The Taiwan dollar advanced on foreign financial inflows. Investors were awaiting Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on "Communication and Monetary Policy" later in the day and minutes of the U.S. central bank's Oct. 29-30 meeting on Wednesday. "The risks are that Asian FX rises more in the near term, but the U.S. FOMC minutes will be important, as will U.S. retail sales data," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee. "These two events could push U.S. yields higher, which will work against Asian FX. But until then risks are we see a grind higher across the board. I see risks that Southeast Asian currencies play further catch up to Northeast Asia." October retail sales data is set to be released on Wednesday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.76 100.00 +0.24 Sing dlr 1.2442 1.2461 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 29.512 29.580 +0.23 Korean won 1055.81 1057.90 +0.20 Baht 31.57 31.57 -0.02 Peso 43.59 43.57 -0.05 Rupiah 11590.00 11630.00 +0.35 Rupee 62.01 62.41 +0.65 Ringgit 3.1825 3.1895 +0.22 Yuan 6.0921 6.0920 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.76 86.79 -13.00 Sing dlr 1.2442 1.2219 -1.79 Taiwan dlr 29.512 29.136 -1.27 Korean won 1055.81 1070.60 +1.40 Baht 31.57 30.61 -3.04 Peso 43.59 41.05 -5.83 Rupiah 11590.00 9630.00 -16.91 Rupee 62.01 54.99 -11.32 Ringgit 3.1825 3.0580 -3.91 Yuan 6.0921 6.2303 +2.27 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)