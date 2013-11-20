Nov 20 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0133 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0133 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.11 100.14 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2430 1.2431 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 29.448 29.532 +0.29 Korean won 1055.10 1056.40 +0.12 Baht 31.62 31.57 -0.17 Peso 43.50 43.60 +0.22 Rupiah 11600.00 11595.00 -0.04 Rupee 62.36 62.36 -0.00 Ringgit 3.1735 3.1785 +0.16 Yuan 6.0907 6.0927 +0.03 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.11 86.79 -13.31 Sing dlr 1.2430 1.2219 -1.70 Taiwan dlr 29.448 29.136 -1.06 Korean won 1055.10 1070.60 +1.47 Baht 31.62 30.61 -3.19 Peso 43.50 41.05 -5.63 Rupiah 11600.00 9630.00 -16.98 Rupee 62.36 54.99 -11.82 Ringgit 3.1735 3.0580 -3.64 Yuan 6.0907 6.2303 +2.29 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)