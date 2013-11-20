* Baht falls on political concerns * Indonesian corporate dollar demand weighs on rupiah (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 20 The Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah led emerging Asian currencies lower on Wednesday, even as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated a commitment to easy policy and China pledged to gradually expand the yuan trading band. The baht fell on selling from offshore funds ahead of Thailand's Constitutional Court ruling on whether a government push to amend parts of the country's constitution is legal later in the day. The rupiah slid on month-end corporate dollar demand, causing speculators to cut long positions, traders said. Most emerging Asian currencies turned weaker or pared initial gains even though Bernanke's comments indicated the Fed would likely not taper its asset-buying programme this year. Earlier this week, regional units rose on short-covering before his comments. "There is a sense of underlying trepidation in markets and the overarching sense that the Fed taper would ultimately be dollar supportive," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist for OCBC Bank in Singapore. Dovish comments from top Fed officials, including Chair nominee Janet Yellen, have not helped emerging Asian currencies much as some investors did not fully give up expectations of early tapering. Bernanke said on Tuesday the central bank will maintain ultra-easy U.S. monetary policy for as long as needed and will only begin to taper bond buying once it is assured that labour market improvements would continue. Emerging Asian currencies also failed to garner support from a vow by China's central bank chief to quicken the process of full yuan convertibility as the comments did not have a specific timeline. The People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said China will gradually expand the yuan trading band to help make the currency more flexible and market-driven. BAHT The baht slid as much as 0.3 percent to 31.66 per dollar, its weakest since Nov. 11 on concerns over the Constitutional Court's ruling. In the worst case scenario, one that many do not expect will happen, the court ruling could lead to the disbanding of the pro-Thaksin ruling party. The verdict could also anger supporters of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra and escalate tensions on the streets of Bangkok. "The political issue stays intact," said a Thai bank trader in Bangkok, adding that the baht may weaken to 31.70. RUPIAH The rupiah eased with the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) fixed at 11,631, compared with the previous 11,609. The Indonesian currency also weakened in the non-deliverable forwards markets. Still, spot rupiah pared some of its earlier losses on demand linked to the government's bond auction on Tuesday. The finance ministry raised 12 trillion rupiah ($1.0 billion), well above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0457 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.98 100.14 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2436 1.2431 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.490 29.532 +0.14 Korean won 1057.00 1056.40 -0.06 Baht 31.62 31.57 -0.17 Peso 43.56 43.60 +0.09 Rupiah 11618.00 11595.00 -0.20 Rupee 62.42 62.36 -0.10 Ringgit 3.1820 3.1785 -0.11 Yuan 6.0922 6.0927 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.98 86.79 -13.19 Sing dlr 1.2436 1.2219 -1.74 Taiwan dlr 29.490 29.136 -1.20 Korean won 1057.00 1070.60 +1.29 Baht 31.62 30.61 -3.19 Peso 43.56 41.05 -5.75 Rupiah 11618.00 9630.00 -17.11 Rupee 62.42 54.99 -11.90 Ringgit 3.1820 3.0580 -3.90 Yuan 6.0922 6.2303 +2.27 (Additional reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre in BANGKOK; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)