(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 20 The Thai baht pared some losses after hitting a two-month low on Wednesday as a Constitutional Court ruling to stop the government amending the constitution was seen easing political tension. Other emerging Asian currencies fell. The Thai Constitutional Court ruled that government efforts to amend the constitution were illegal, but stopped short of dissolving the ruling Puea Thai Party and its coalition lawmakers who supported the amendments. The verdict could ease some tensions on the streets of Bangkok where thousands of demonstrators have gathered in recent weeks in an attempt to destabilise the government. Before the ruling, the baht fell as much as 0.5 percent to 31.72 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 18. The Thai currency stood at 31.68 as of 0850 GMT. Its Asian peers, led by the Indonesian rupiah, also fell. The rupiah slid on month-end corporate dollar demand, causing speculators to cut long positions, traders said. The Malaysian ringgit eased, but recovered most of earlier losses after Moody's Investors Service upgraded the country's sovereign ratings outlook to positive from stable. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLA0R Change on the day at 0850 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 99.92 100.14 +0.22 Sing dlr 1.2438 1.2431 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.552 29.532 -0.07 Korean won 1057.15 1056.40 -0.07 Baht 31.68 31.57 -0.35 Peso 43.68 43.60 -0.19 Rupiah 11645.00 11595.00 -0.43 Rupee 62.46 62.36 -0.16 Ringgit 3.1805 3.1785 -0.06 Yuan 6.0929 6.0927 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 99.92 86.79 -13.14 Sing dlr 1.2438 1.2219 -1.76 Taiwan dlr 29.552 29.136 -1.41 Korean won 1057.15 1070.60 +1.27 Baht 31.68 30.61 -3.36 Peso 43.68 41.05 -6.02 Rupiah 11645.00 9630.00 -17.30 Rupee 62.46 54.99 -11.96 Ringgit 3.1805 3.0580 -3.85 Yuan 6.0929 6.2303 +2.26 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)