(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Emerging Asian currencies fell on Thursday with the Indonesian rupiah at a near five-year low on renewed expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon begin scaling back its stimulus. Regional currencies also came under pressure after a preliminary survey showed activity in China's factory sector grew at a milder pace in November, indicating the world's second-largest economy could lose some momentum in the fourth quarter. The rupiah fell on month-end dollar demand from local companies, while the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was fixed at a record low. The Indonesian unit pared some earlier losses as the central bank was suspected of intervening to limit slides in the worst performing Asian currency of the year, traders said. The Thai baht fell as Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong told reporters that he was not worried about fund outflows and that the baht's recent weakness would be good for exporters. Thailand has high foreign reserves and there is ample liquidity in the banking system, he added. Bearish bets on the rupiah and the baht jumped in the last two weeks with the outlook on most emerging Asian currencies pessimistic, a Reuters poll showed earlier. The Malaysian ringgit fell on weaker stocks and lower bond prices. Investors also sold the ringgit against the Singapore dollar. The South Korean won fell as selling from offshore funds prompted investors to cut long positions. Custodian banks also chased the dollar on foreign investors' stock selling. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.76 100.03 -0.72 Sing dlr 1.2488 1.2462 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 29.612 29.572 -0.14 Korean won 1061.54 1057.90 -0.34 Baht 31.76 31.64 -0.38 Peso 43.76 43.68 -0.17 Rupiah 11690.00 11645.00 -0.38 Rupee 62.85 62.57 -0.45 Ringgit 3.2075 3.1835 -0.75 Yuan 6.0932 6.0929 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.76 86.79 -13.86 Sing dlr 1.2488 1.2219 -2.15 Taiwan dlr 29.612 29.136 -1.61 Korean won 1061.54 1070.60 +0.85 Baht 31.76 30.61 -3.62 Peso 43.76 41.05 -6.18 Rupiah 11690.00 9630.00 -17.62 Rupee 62.85 54.99 -12.51 Ringgit 3.2075 3.0580 -4.66 Yuan 6.0932 6.2303 +2.25 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Orathai Sriring in BANGKOK and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)