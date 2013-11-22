(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 22 The Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Friday as most regional units headed for weekly slides after upbeat U.S. data reinforced expectations of the Federal Reserve's early tapering. The ringgit slipped to its weakest in more than seven weeks on short-covering in the greenback. The rupiah fell on month-end corporate dollar demand. Most emerging Asian currencies were already on track to book weekly losses, led by the Indonesian currency. So far this week, the rupiah has lost 1.0 percent against the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed. The Thai baht has fallen 0.6 percent in the week amid concerns over the nation's fiscal deficit and political uncertainty. Philippines' peso was down 0.5 percent, the Singapore dollar has lost 0.3 percent and the ringgit has pulled back 0.4 percent. Bucking the depreciation trend, the South Korean won ended Friday's local trade firmer on exporters' demand. The won reported a 0.3 percent gain for the week. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 100.97 101.17 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.2503 1.2500 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.622 29.636 +0.05 Korean won 1060.39 1062.90 +0.24 Baht 31.80 31.80 +0.00 Peso 43.86 43.76 -0.24 Rupiah 11725.00 11695.00 -0.26 Rupee 62.94 62.93 -0.02 Ringgit 3.2160 3.2060 -0.31 Yuan 6.0928 6.0932 +0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 100.97 86.79 -14.04 Sing dlr 1.2503 1.2219 -2.27 Taiwan dlr 29.622 29.136 -1.64 Korean won 1060.39 1070.60 +0.96 Baht 31.80 30.61 -3.74 Peso 43.86 41.05 -6.41 Rupiah 11725.00 9630.00 -17.87 Rupee 62.94 54.99 -12.63 Ringgit 3.2160 3.0580 -4.91 Yuan 6.0928 6.2303 +2.26 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Anand Basu)