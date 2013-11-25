* Both offshore, onshore investors sell baht; 32.087/dlr eyed * Rupiah near 5-year low on corp dlr demand, JISDOR record low * Ringgit breaks 100-day MA, may head to 3.2366/dlr (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 25 The Thai baht hit a near 11-week low on Monday as increasing political tensions are expected to continue weighing on the currency, while most emerging Asian currencies tracked a weaker yen. The baht fell 0.3 percent to 31.95 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 11, as traders said both offshore funds and onshore investors sold the Thai currency. The five-year government bond yield rose 4 basis points (bps) to 3.85 percent, while 10-year yield advanced 3 bps to 4.25 percent. Both yields were highest since Sept. 18. On Sunday, about 100,000 anti-government protesters gathered in Bangkok as simmering tensions between the capital's middle classes and the mostly rural supporters of ousted Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra threatened to boil over. "Definitely, there are concerns over the political situation. See higher spot and bond outflows," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. The baht could test its September low against the dollar, Ji said. The Thai currency fell as low as 32.46 on Sept. 6. For now, traders are hesitating to push the baht below 32.00 due to caution over possible intervention by the central bank to support the currency. Still, the baht has room to weaken to 32.087, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its September appreciation, analysts said. The political concerns made the baht the second-worst performing emerging Asian currency in November after the Indonesian rupiah. So far this month, the Thai currency has lost 2.6 percent against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. The rupiah has fallen 3.9 percent. Politics is not the sole factor behind the baht's decline. Thailand's fiscal deficit and slowing economy have also driven investors out of the country. Earlier this year, the baht was a star performer in Asia, hitting its strongest since the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, as Thailand was seen as the major beneficiary of Japan's monetary policy. The Thai currency has lost nearly 11 percent since it hit this year's high of 28.55 in April. RUPIAH The rupiah lost 0.3 percent to 11,720 per dollar, a notch firmer than a near five-year low of 11,725 hit last week. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was at a record low at 11,722, compared with the previous 11,706. Month-end dollar demand from local companies put pressure on the Indonesian currency, while state-run banks were spotted providing the greenback, traders said. "The market will remain biddish (for dollar) going for month-end demand," said a Jakarta-based trader. But traders were cautious over intervention, saying, "in fact, now state banks are still offering at 11,725-30." RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit lost 0.4 percent against the dollar, slipping to its weakest since Oct. 2. The ringgit is expected to weaken to 3.2366, the 76.4 percent retracement of its appreciation between Sept. 30 and Oct. 28. It weakened past a 100-day moving average at 3.2190. The ringgit had been closing daily sessions firmer than the average since Oct. 3. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0415 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.71 101.20 -0.50 Sing dlr 1.2524 1.2498 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 29.589 29.645 +0.19 Korean won 1061.40 1060.20 -0.11 Baht 31.94 31.85 -0.28 Peso 43.91 43.86 -0.11 Rupiah 11720.00 11685.00 -0.30 Rupee 62.55 62.87 +0.51 Ringgit 3.2250 3.2155 -0.29 Yuan 6.0924 6.0936 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.71 86.79 -14.67 Sing dlr 1.2524 1.2219 -2.44 Taiwan dlr 29.589 29.136 -1.53 Korean won 1061.40 1070.60 +0.87 Baht 31.94 30.61 -4.16 Peso 43.91 41.05 -6.51 Rupiah 11720.00 9630.00 -17.83 Rupee 62.55 54.99 -12.09 Ringgit 3.2250 3.0580 -5.18 Yuan 6.0924 6.2303 +2.26 (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)