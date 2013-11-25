* Both offshore, onshore investors sell baht; 32.087/dlr
eyed
* Rupiah near 5-year low on corp dlr demand, JISDOR record
low
* Ringgit breaks 100-day MA, may head to 3.2366/dlr
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 25 The Thai baht hit a near
11-week low on Monday as increasing political tensions are
expected to continue weighing on the currency, while most
emerging Asian currencies tracked a weaker yen.
The baht fell 0.3 percent to 31.95 per dollar, its
weakest since Sept. 11, as traders said both offshore funds and
onshore investors sold the Thai currency.
The five-year government bond yield rose 4 basis
points (bps) to 3.85 percent, while 10-year yield
advanced 3 bps to 4.25 percent. Both yields were highest since
Sept. 18.
On Sunday, about 100,000 anti-government protesters gathered
in Bangkok as simmering tensions between the capital's middle
classes and the mostly rural supporters of ousted Prime Minister
Thaksin Shinawatra threatened to boil over.
"Definitely, there are concerns over the political
situation. See higher spot and bond outflows," said Andy Ji,
Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Singapore.
The baht could test its September low against the dollar, Ji
said. The Thai currency fell as low as 32.46 on Sept. 6.
For now, traders are hesitating to push the baht below 32.00
due to caution over possible intervention by the central bank to
support the currency.
Still, the baht has room to weaken to 32.087, the 76.4
percent Fibonacci retracement of its September appreciation,
analysts said.
The political concerns made the baht the second-worst
performing emerging Asian currency in November after the
Indonesian rupiah.
So far this month, the Thai currency has lost 2.6 percent
against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. The
rupiah has fallen 3.9 percent.
Politics is not the sole factor behind the baht's decline.
Thailand's fiscal deficit and slowing economy have also driven
investors out of the country.
Earlier this year, the baht was a star performer in Asia,
hitting its strongest since the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis,
as Thailand was seen as the major beneficiary of Japan's
monetary policy.
The Thai currency has lost nearly 11 percent since it hit
this year's high of 28.55 in April.
RUPIAH
The rupiah lost 0.3 percent to 11,720 per dollar, a notch
firmer than a near five-year low of 11,725 hit last week.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR)
was at a record low at 11,722, compared with the previous
11,706.
Month-end dollar demand from local companies put pressure on
the Indonesian currency, while state-run banks were spotted
providing the greenback, traders said.
"The market will remain biddish (for dollar) going for
month-end demand," said a Jakarta-based trader.
But traders were cautious over intervention, saying, "in
fact, now state banks are still offering at 11,725-30."
RINGGIT
The Malaysian ringgit lost 0.4 percent against the
dollar, slipping to its weakest since Oct. 2.
The ringgit is expected to weaken to 3.2366, the 76.4
percent retracement of its appreciation between Sept. 30 and
Oct. 28.
It weakened past a 100-day moving average at 3.2190. The
ringgit had been closing daily sessions firmer than the average
since Oct. 3.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0415 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.71 101.20 -0.50
Sing dlr 1.2524 1.2498 -0.21
Taiwan dlr 29.589 29.645 +0.19
Korean won 1061.40 1060.20 -0.11
Baht 31.94 31.85 -0.28
Peso 43.91 43.86 -0.11
Rupiah 11720.00 11685.00 -0.30
Rupee 62.55 62.87 +0.51
Ringgit 3.2250 3.2155 -0.29
Yuan 6.0924 6.0936 +0.02
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.71 86.79 -14.67
Sing dlr 1.2524 1.2219 -2.44
Taiwan dlr 29.589 29.136 -1.53
Korean won 1061.40 1070.60 +0.87
Baht 31.94 30.61 -4.16
Peso 43.91 41.05 -6.51
Rupiah 11720.00 9630.00 -17.83
Rupee 62.55 54.99 -12.09
Ringgit 3.2250 3.0580 -5.18
Yuan 6.0924 6.2303 +2.26
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)