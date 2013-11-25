(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 25 The Thai baht weakened to its lowest against the dollar for nearly 11-weeks as anti-government demonstrators occupied the Finance Ministry on Monday. The Indonesian rupiah led falls among emerging Asia currencies, however, as it slipped to its weakest since March, 2009, due to nagging concern over its vulnerability to capital outlfows. In Thailand, more than 1,000 anti-government demonstrators occupied the finance ministry building, and protest leaders called on demonstrators to seize other government buildings in an escalating campaign to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. The baht fell 0.4 percent to 31.97 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 11, as traders said both offshore funds and onshore investors sold the Thai currency as tensions mounted. On Sunday, about 100,000 anti-government protesters had gathered in Bangkok as simmering tensions between the capital's middle classes and the mostly rural supporters of Shinawatra threatened to boil over. The Thai currency has room to weaken to 32.087, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its September appreciation, analysts said. Indonesia's rupiah, the worst performing Asian currency for the year so far, eased by as much as 0.5 percent to 11,745 per dollar, its weakest level in almost 4 1/2 years. Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital outflows once the U.S. Federal Reserve finally starts winding down a stimulus strategy that has fuelled dollar inflows to emerging markets. Amid weak interest in Indonesian assets, the finance ministry raised just $190 million from its first domestic foreign exchange bond issue, well below an indicative target of up to $450 million, the debt office said. Month-end corporate dollar demand kept weighing on the rupiah, although the central bank was suspected of providing dollar liquidity through state-runs banks, traders said. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank introduced in May as part of a bid to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was set at 11,722 rupiah per dollar, the weakest rupiah level since JISDOR's introduction. The Japanese yen's weakness had set the easier tone for Asian currencies, though the Indian rupee bucked the trend as a strong local stocks attracted foreign fund inflows. The Singapore dollar fell 0.3 percent to 1.2537 to the greenback, its weakest since Oct. 10. The city-state's currency found a chart support area near 1.2540, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its August-October appreciation. It also has a 200-day moving average at 1.2536. The Singapore dollar has been closing stronger than the average since Oct. 2. Malaysia's ringgit eased as far as 3.2270 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 2, slipping past a 100-day moving average at 3.2190. The ringgit is expected to weaken to 3.2366, the 76.4 percent retracement of its appreciation between Sept. 30 and Oct. 28. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0805 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.74 101.20 -0.53 Sing dlr 1.2528 1.2498 -0.24 Taiwan dlr 29.652 29.645 -0.02 Korean won 1061.60 1060.20 -0.13 Baht 31.96 31.85 -0.34 Peso 43.87 43.86 -0.02 Rupiah 11745.00 11685.00 -0.51 Rupee 62.63 62.87 +0.38 Ringgit 3.2200 3.2155 -0.14 Yuan 6.0923 6.0936 +0.02 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.74 86.79 -14.69 Sing dlr 1.2528 1.2219 -2.47 Taiwan dlr 29.652 29.136 -1.74 Korean won 1061.60 1070.60 +0.85 Baht 31.96 30.61 -4.22 Peso 43.87 41.05 -6.43 Rupiah 11745.00 9630.00 -18.01 Rupee 62.63 54.99 -12.20 Ringgit 3.2200 3.0580 -5.03 Yuan 6.0923 6.2303 +2.27 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)