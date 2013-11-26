Nov 26 The following table shows the position of
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0135 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.57 101.68 +0.11
Sing dlr 1.2512 1.2505 -0.06
Taiwan dlr 29.596 29.675 +0.27
Korean won 1060.85 1061.90 +0.10
Baht 32.08 31.98 -0.33
Peso 43.80 43.87 +0.16
Rupiah 11725.00 11730.00 +0.04
Rupee 62.50 62.50 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2235 3.2185 -0.16
Yuan 6.0924 6.0926 +0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.57 86.79 -14.55
Sing dlr 1.2512 1.2219 -2.34
Taiwan dlr 29.596 29.136 -1.55
Korean won 1060.85 1070.60 +0.92
Baht 32.08 30.61 -4.58
Peso 43.80 41.05 -6.28
Rupiah 11725.00 9630.00 -17.87
Rupee 62.50 54.99 -12.02
Ringgit 3.2235 3.0580 -5.13
Yuan 6.0924 6.2303 +2.26
