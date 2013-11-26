Nov 26 The following table shows the position of Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.57 101.68 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.2512 1.2505 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 29.596 29.675 +0.27 Korean won 1060.85 1061.90 +0.10 Baht 32.08 31.98 -0.33 Peso 43.80 43.87 +0.16 Rupiah 11725.00 11730.00 +0.04 Rupee 62.50 62.50 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2235 3.2185 -0.16 Yuan 6.0924 6.0926 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.57 86.79 -14.55 Sing dlr 1.2512 1.2219 -2.34 Taiwan dlr 29.596 29.136 -1.55 Korean won 1060.85 1070.60 +0.92 Baht 32.08 30.61 -4.58 Peso 43.80 41.05 -6.28 Rupiah 11725.00 9630.00 -17.87 Rupee 62.50 54.99 -12.02 Ringgit 3.2235 3.0580 -5.13 Yuan 6.0924 6.2303 +2.26 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)