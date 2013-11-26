* Thai c.bank intervention suspected
* Baht may weaken to September low of 32.46/dlr
* Rupiah nears 5-year low on month-end corp dlr demand
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Suspected intevention by the
Thai central bank helped pull the baht off 11-week lows on
Tuesday, but mounting political tensions are sparking heavy
outflows of foreign money, keeping pressure on the currency.
The Thai currency lost as much as 0.4 percent in
early trade to 32.090 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since Sept.
11, on selling from offshore funds.
But it later pared losses as the central bank was suspected
of intervening to support the currency.
Investors covered short positions as Bangkok shares
and bond prices rose.
Most other regional units rose, except the Indonesian rupiah
. The South Korean won gained on exporters'
demand, while the Philippine peso advanced on inflows
linked to the typhoon aid.
Still, the baht is seen staying weak on continued
uncertainties over local politics, traders and analysts said.
The Thai currency may depreciate to 32.460, its September
low, with little intervening support, if it clears the 76.4
percent Fibonacci retracement at 32.087 of its September
appreciation, they added.
"The baht will weaken further depending on the
sustainability and intensity of the protests as they will hurt
the still fragile economy," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX
research for Maybank in Singapore.
"Short baht positions look crowded, but we could see more
weakness depending on how the protest develop."
On Monday, anti-government protesters forced their way
inside Thailand's Finance Ministry and burst through the gates
of the Foreign Ministry compound, in an escalating bid to
overthrow Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
Growing political uncertainties are driving foreign
investors out of the country's financial markets, making the
baht the second-worst performing emerging Asian currency in
November.
The baht has lost 2.7 percent so far this month, while local
stocks ahve retreated about 6 percent.
There was a combined 57.1 billion baht ($1.8 billion)
outflows from Thai bonds in the first 22 days of November, which
would be the second-largest monthly outflows of the year,
according to the Thai Bond Market Association data.
"Markets are only pricing in some uncertainty about how
mounting pressures on PM Yingluck to step down will play out,"
Mizuho Corporate Bank said in a note.
"Whereas, there appears to be underlying confidence (and
hope) that the Thai economy will not be rendered 'all out'
dysfunctional due to politics. Nevertheless, until the fog on
the political situation, Thai markets will remain under
pressure."
RUPIAH
The rupiah lost up to 0.5 percent to 11,785 per
dollar, its weakest since March 2009, on dollar demand for debt
payments and repatriation, traders said.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR)
, which the central bank introduced in May as part of a
bid to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was set at 11,765
rupiah per dollar, the weakest since JISDOR's introduction.
"I am worried about the 12,000 level," said a Jakarta-based
trader, adding the rupiah is expected to stay weaker.
Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is
regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital
outflows once the U.S. Federal Reserve finally starts winding
down a stimulus strategy that has fuelled dollar inflows to
emerging markets.
Jakarta shares lost 0.9 percent, underperforming
most regional stocks.
