* Thai c.bank intervention suspected * Baht may weaken to September low of 32.46/dlr * Rupiah nears 5-year low on month-end corp dlr demand (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Suspected intevention by the Thai central bank helped pull the baht off 11-week lows on Tuesday, but mounting political tensions are sparking heavy outflows of foreign money, keeping pressure on the currency. The Thai currency lost as much as 0.4 percent in early trade to 32.090 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since Sept. 11, on selling from offshore funds. But it later pared losses as the central bank was suspected of intervening to support the currency. Investors covered short positions as Bangkok shares and bond prices rose. Most other regional units rose, except the Indonesian rupiah . The South Korean won gained on exporters' demand, while the Philippine peso advanced on inflows linked to the typhoon aid. Still, the baht is seen staying weak on continued uncertainties over local politics, traders and analysts said. The Thai currency may depreciate to 32.460, its September low, with little intervening support, if it clears the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement at 32.087 of its September appreciation, they added. "The baht will weaken further depending on the sustainability and intensity of the protests as they will hurt the still fragile economy," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research for Maybank in Singapore. "Short baht positions look crowded, but we could see more weakness depending on how the protest develop." On Monday, anti-government protesters forced their way inside Thailand's Finance Ministry and burst through the gates of the Foreign Ministry compound, in an escalating bid to overthrow Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Growing political uncertainties are driving foreign investors out of the country's financial markets, making the baht the second-worst performing emerging Asian currency in November. The baht has lost 2.7 percent so far this month, while local stocks ahve retreated about 6 percent. There was a combined 57.1 billion baht ($1.8 billion) outflows from Thai bonds in the first 22 days of November, which would be the second-largest monthly outflows of the year, according to the Thai Bond Market Association data. "Markets are only pricing in some uncertainty about how mounting pressures on PM Yingluck to step down will play out," Mizuho Corporate Bank said in a note. "Whereas, there appears to be underlying confidence (and hope) that the Thai economy will not be rendered 'all out' dysfunctional due to politics. Nevertheless, until the fog on the political situation, Thai markets will remain under pressure." RUPIAH The rupiah lost up to 0.5 percent to 11,785 per dollar, its weakest since March 2009, on dollar demand for debt payments and repatriation, traders said. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank introduced in May as part of a bid to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was set at 11,765 rupiah per dollar, the weakest since JISDOR's introduction. "I am worried about the 12,000 level," said a Jakarta-based trader, adding the rupiah is expected to stay weaker. Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital outflows once the U.S. Federal Reserve finally starts winding down a stimulus strategy that has fuelled dollar inflows to emerging markets. Jakarta shares lost 0.9 percent, underperforming most regional stocks. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.48 101.68 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.2510 1.2505 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.586 29.675 +0.30 Korean won 1060.10 1061.90 +0.17 Baht 31.97 31.98 +0.02 Peso 43.79 43.87 +0.18 Rupiah 11775.00 11730.00 -0.38 Rupee 62.36 62.50 +0.22 Ringgit 3.2180 3.2185 +0.02 Yuan 6.0923 6.0926 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.48 86.79 -14.48 Sing dlr 1.2510 1.2219 -2.33 Taiwan dlr 29.586 29.136 -1.52 Korean won 1060.10 1070.60 +0.99 Baht 31.97 30.61 -4.25 Peso 43.79 41.05 -6.26 Rupiah 11775.00 9630.00 -18.22 Rupee 62.36 54.99 -11.82 Ringgit 3.2180 3.0580 -4.97 Yuan 6.0923 6.2303 +2.27 ($1 = 31.9800 Thai baht) (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)