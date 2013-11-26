(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Suspected intervention by the Thai central bank helped pull the baht off 11-week lows on Tuesday, but increasing political tensions are sparking heavy outflows of foreign money, keeping pressure on the currency. The baht lost as much as 0.4 percent in early trade to 32.090 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since Sept. 11, on selling from offshore funds. Nearly 3,000 flag-waving anti-government protesters massed in front of Thailand's Interior Ministry, intensifying pressure on Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra a day after they stormed compounds of two other ministries. It later pared losses as the central bank was suspected of intervening to support the currency. Investors covered short positions as Bangkok shares and bond prices rose. Most other regional units rose, except the Indonesian rupiah . The Philippine peso advanced on inflows linked to typhoon aid. The South Korean won gained on demand from offshore funds and exporters. The rupiah, however, fell as much as 0.5 percent to 11,790 per dollar, its weakest since March 2009, on dollar demand for debt payments and repatriation, traders said. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank introduced in May as part of a bid to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was set at 11,765 rupiah per dollar, the weakest since JISDOR's introduction. Because of Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital outflows once the U.S. Federal Reserve finally starts winding down a stimulus strategy that has fuelled dollar inflows to emerging markets. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.48 101.68 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.2507 1.2505 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.632 29.675 +0.15 Korean won 1059.52 1061.90 +0.22 Baht 31.99 31.98 -0.05 Peso 43.74 43.87 +0.31 Rupiah 11790.00 11730.00 -0.51 Rupee 62.36 62.50 +0.23 Ringgit 3.2155 3.2185 +0.09 Yuan 6.0923 6.0926 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.48 86.79 -14.48 Sing dlr 1.2507 1.2219 -2.30 Taiwan dlr 29.632 29.136 -1.67 Korean won 1059.52 1070.60 +1.05 Baht 31.99 30.61 -4.31 Peso 43.74 41.05 -6.14 Rupiah 11790.00 9630.00 -18.32 Rupee 62.36 54.99 -11.81 Ringgit 3.2155 3.0580 -4.90 Yuan 6.0923 6.2303 +2.27 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)