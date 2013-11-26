(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Suspected intervention by the
Thai central bank helped pull the baht off 11-week lows on
Tuesday, but increasing political tensions are sparking heavy
outflows of foreign money, keeping pressure on the currency.
The baht lost as much as 0.4 percent in early trade
to 32.090 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since Sept. 11, on
selling from offshore funds.
Nearly 3,000 flag-waving anti-government protesters massed
in front of Thailand's Interior Ministry, intensifying pressure
on Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra a day after they stormed
compounds of two other ministries.
It later pared losses as the central bank was suspected of
intervening to support the currency. Investors covered short
positions as Bangkok shares and bond prices rose.
Most other regional units rose, except the Indonesian rupiah
.
The Philippine peso advanced on inflows linked to
typhoon aid. The South Korean won gained on demand
from offshore funds and exporters.
The rupiah, however, fell as much as 0.5 percent to 11,790
per dollar, its weakest since March 2009, on dollar demand for
debt payments and repatriation, traders said.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR)
, which the central bank introduced in May as part of a
bid to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was set at 11,765
rupiah per dollar, the weakest since JISDOR's introduction.
Because of Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah
is regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital
outflows once the U.S. Federal Reserve finally starts winding
down a stimulus strategy that has fuelled dollar inflows to
emerging markets.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.48 101.68 +0.20
Sing dlr 1.2507 1.2505 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 29.632 29.675 +0.15
Korean won 1059.52 1061.90 +0.22
Baht 31.99 31.98 -0.05
Peso 43.74 43.87 +0.31
Rupiah 11790.00 11730.00 -0.51
Rupee 62.36 62.50 +0.23
Ringgit 3.2155 3.2185 +0.09
Yuan 6.0923 6.0926 +0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.48 86.79 -14.48
Sing dlr 1.2507 1.2219 -2.30
Taiwan dlr 29.632 29.136 -1.67
Korean won 1059.52 1070.60 +1.05
Baht 31.99 30.61 -4.31
Peso 43.74 41.05 -6.14
Rupiah 11790.00 9630.00 -18.32
Rupee 62.36 54.99 -11.81
Ringgit 3.2155 3.0580 -4.90
Yuan 6.0923 6.2303 +2.27
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)