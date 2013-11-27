* Indonesian c.bank spotted intervening to support rupiah * Baht down on politics; intervention suspected * Ringgit at 2-mth low on hedge funds, speculators (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 27 The Indonesian rupiah hit a near five-year low on Wednesday on increasing month-end dollar demand from local companies, while most emerging Asian currencies eased in line with a weaker yen. Thailand's baht fell on outflow pressures due to rising political tensions at home and weaker-than-expected exports data, while the Malaysian ringgit slid to its lowest in almost two months as hedge funds sold it. Such declines came even as the dollar broadly fell against a basket of six major currencies after weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence in November. Still, the U.S. housing market provided a more encouraging reading with permits for future home construction rising to a near 5-1/2-year high. "A strong dollar trend remains intact with underlying views of Fed tapering and a weaker yen supporting the trend," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures research head in Seoul. "That continues to hurt Asian currencies. There will be more domestic issues such as Thailand's protests," Jeong added. The Indian rupee, however, bucked regional weakness on corporate dollar inflows. RUPIAH The rupiah lost 0.7 percent to 11,835 per dollar, its weakest since March 2009. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank introduced in May as part of a bid to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,813 rupiah per dollar, the weakest since JISDOR's introduction. The Indonesian currency fell in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) market on selling from offshore funds and leveraged accounts, traders said. The rupiah's one-month NDFs also slid to 11,835 to the greenback, its weakest since Sept. 6, indicating further depreciation. "At the current pace (of the rupiah's depreciation), I dare not say no," a Jakarta-based trader when asked if the spot rupiah would weaken past 12,000 per dollar this week. The central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity to support the rupiah in the local market, although traders preferred to sell it. "The rupiah is still bearish. However, I don't want to do prop trading from this level, but to buy dollars from exporters and hold the positions," another trader in Jakarta said, referring to proprietary trading. Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital outflows once the U.S. Federal Reserve finally starts winding down a stimulus strategy that has fuelled dollar inflows to emerging markets. Indonesia's president said economic growth in the fourth quarter was expected to be at its slowest pace in more than four years if the Fed starts trimming its massive bond-buying programme. BAHT The baht dipped on escalating political tensions and disappointing trade data, while its downside was limited as the central bank was suspected of intervening, traders said. On Tuesday, thousands of protesters surrounded Thailand's Interior Ministry and forced the evacuation of four others, intensifying their campaign to bring down the government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Thai October exports slid 0.7 percent from a year earlier, missing market expectations of 0.7 percent growth, the government data showed. Until the political tensions ease, "we are likely to see downside pressure on Thai equities, bonds and the currency as markets continue to price in a political risk premium," Scotiabank said in a client note. Investors were awaiting the central bank's monetary policy meeting later in the day when the Bank of Thailand is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 2.50 percent. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as much as 0.3 percent to 3.2315 to the greenback, its weakest since Oct. 2 on selling from macro funds and interbank speculators. Some traders covered short positions when it was weaker than 3.2300. Still, the Malaysian currency may weaken to 3.2533, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between August and October, if it clears the 50.0 percent level at 3.2283. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0435 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.44 101.30 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.2525 1.2516 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.602 29.652 +0.17 Korean won 1060.30 1059.90 -0.04 Baht 32.03 32.00 -0.08 Peso 43.70 43.74 +0.08 Rupiah 11835.00 11755.00 -0.68 Rupee 62.33 62.50 +0.28 Ringgit 3.2230 3.2205 -0.08 Yuan 6.0924 6.0927 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.44 86.79 -14.44 Sing dlr 1.2525 1.2219 -2.44 Taiwan dlr 29.602 29.136 -1.57 Korean won 1060.30 1070.60 +0.97 Baht 32.03 30.61 -4.42 Peso 43.70 41.05 -6.06 Rupiah 11835.00 9630.00 -18.63 Rupee 62.33 54.99 -11.77 Ringgit 3.2230 3.0580 -5.12 Yuan 6.0924 6.2303 +2.26 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)