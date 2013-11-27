* Baht extends loss to 11-week low after c.bank rate cut * Month-end corp dollar demand keeps hurting rupiah (Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 27 The Thai baht struck an 11-week low on Wednesday after the central bank surprisingly cut interest rates, saying political tension was hurting investor confidence, while the Indonesian rupiah fell to its lowest in almost five years. The baht fell as much as 0.5 percent to 32.16 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 11, after the Bank of Thailand unexpectedly slashed the one-day repurchases rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent. Earlier, the Thai currency stood at 32.05, compared with Tuesday's close of 32.00. "It is unlikely that the cut itself would revive investor confidence and bring back flows," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "At best, the central bank could rely on a lift to local stocks via the cut which indirectly boost consumer confidence. But we suspect the impact would be limited." Growing political uncertainties are driving foreign investors out of the country's financial markets, making the baht the second-worst performing emerging Asian currency in November. The baht has slid 3.3 percent against the dollar so far this month. That compared with November's tailender rupiah, which has dropped 5.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. Thousands of demonstrators massed outside four ministries, a major government office complex and 19 provincial halls in an effort to cripple the administration and oust Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Escalating political tensions are not the only concerns. The economy is losing steam, while investors stayed wary of the country's fiscal deficit. Thai October exports slid 0.7 percent from a year earlier, missing market expectations for 0.7 percent growth, government data showed. The surprise rate cut is unlikely to support the baht, analysts and traders said. "The move by BOT is a further negative for THB in my view," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore. "We have seen over $2 billion in combined outflows from Thai bonds and equities this month but I doubt this move will stem the outflows. Combined with today's poor trade data and risks to USD/THB remain firmly skewed to the upside. 32.40/50 is now a target for the market." RUPIAH Still, the baht was pipped by the rupiah, as the worst-performer of the day among emerging Asian currencies. The Indonesian currency lost 1.1 percent to 11,880 per dollar, its weakest since March 2009. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank introduced in May as part of a bid to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,813 rupiah per dollar, the weakest since JISDOR's introduction. The central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity to support the rupiah in the local market, although traders preferred to sell it. Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital outflows once the U.S. Federal Reserve finally starts winding down a stimulus strategy that has fuelled dollar inflows to emerging markets. Indonesia's president said economic growth in the fourth quarter was expected to be at its slowest pace in more than four years if the Fed starts trimming its massive bond-buying programme. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0835 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.67 101.30 -0.36 Sing dlr 1.2525 1.2516 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 29.646 29.652 +0.02 Korean won 1060.90 1059.90 -0.09 Baht 32.15 32.00 -0.47 Peso 43.68 43.74 +0.13 Rupiah 11880.00 11755.00 -1.05 Rupee 62.26 62.50 +0.39 Ringgit 3.2260 3.2205 -0.17 Yuan 6.0924 6.0927 +0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.67 86.79 -14.64 Sing dlr 1.2525 1.2219 -2.44 Taiwan dlr 29.646 29.136 -1.72 Korean won 1060.90 1070.60 +0.91 Baht 32.15 30.61 -4.79 Peso 43.68 41.05 -6.02 Rupiah 11880.00 9630.00 -18.94 Rupee 62.26 54.99 -11.68 Ringgit 3.2260 3.0580 -5.21 Yuan 6.0924 6.2303 +2.26 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)