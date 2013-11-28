* Indonesia c.bank seen sole dollar provider - traders * Thai Oct manufacturing output down more than expected * Philippine Q3 growth misses forecast (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 28 The Indonesian rupiah touched the 12,000 per dollar psychological support level on Thursday for the first time in almost five years, while the Thai baht and Philippine peso eased on disappointing economic data. Month- and year-end dollar demand from Indonesian companies hit the rupiah, while there were few dollar providers except the central bank, traders said. The Thai baht slid to its weakest in more than 11 weeks as a worse-than-expected drop in October manufacturing output added to concerns that political tensions will soon begin to weigh on Southeast Asia's second largest economy. The peso extended losses after the Philippines' economic growth in the third quarter missed forecasts. Most emerging Asian currencies eased as strong U.S. data such as weekly jobless claims supported expectations that the Federal Reserve may start scaling back its stimulus soon. "There will be more pressure on Asian currencies, given the bleak economic outlook with the Fed tapering expected next year," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. Regional currencies, especially the rupiah, were seen vulnerable to capital outflows once the Fed finally starts reducing its bond-buying programme that has fuelled dollar inflows to emerging markets. RUPIAH The rupiah earlier traded at 12,000 per dollar for the first time since March 2009, a Jakarta-based trader said. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank introduced in May as part of a bid to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,930 rupiah per dollar, the weakest since JISDOR's introduction. The central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity to support the rupiah through state-run lenders, traders said. In the non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) markets, the rupiah rebounded on short-covering, indicating the Indonesian currency may find some reprieve after the end of the month. Still, it is likely to stay under pressure as local companies are expected to keep buying dollars from early December for year-end debt payments, traders said. "I heard lots of debts maturing end of this year," said a trader. The rupiah may weaken to 12,150, its low of March 2009, with the next target 12,600, its weakest since 2008, analysts said. BAHT The baht fell as much as 0.2 percent to 32.20 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 11. Thai factory output shrank more than expected in October, adding to a string of weak data that prompted the central bank to unexpectedly cut interest rates to support the economy as mounting political tension dents confidence. The Thai currency pared some of the loss as the Bank of Thailand was suspected of buying it to limit its downside, traders said. Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra breezed through a no-confidence vote in parliament where her party holds a commanding majority, but faced mounting pressure from escalating anti-government protests. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell as the Philippines' annual growth cooled to its slowest in more than a year in the third quarter, with the economy set to take another hit from this month's powerful typhoon. The Philippine unit found some relief from expected inflows linked to aid and year-end remittances. "I will short dollars as long as 43.75 will hold as a resistance," said a Philippine bank trader in Manila, referring to dollar's exchange rate to the peso. Still, the peso is unlikely to escape from weakness in other Asian currencies, traders said. "A slight bullish dollar bias should persist as regional contagion is a stronger factor than the expected inflows," another trader said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.02 102.16 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.2549 1.2551 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.592 29.672 +0.27 Korean won 1060.90 1061.10 +0.02 Baht 32.18 32.14 -0.12 Peso 43.74 43.68 -0.13 Rupiah 11980.00 11880.00 -0.83 Rupee 62.33 62.14 -0.30 Ringgit 3.2330 3.2305 -0.08 Yuan 6.0926 6.0924 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.02 86.79 -14.93 Sing dlr 1.2549 1.2219 -2.63 Taiwan dlr 29.592 29.136 -1.54 Korean won 1060.90 1070.60 +0.91 Baht 32.18 30.61 -4.88 Peso 43.74 41.05 -6.14 Rupiah 11980.00 9630.00 -19.62 Rupee 62.33 54.99 -11.78 Ringgit 3.2330 3.0580 -5.41 Yuan 6.0926 6.2303 +2.26 (Additional reporting by Reuters FX Analyst Rick Lloyd; Editing by Kim Coghill)