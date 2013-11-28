(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 28 The Indonesian rupiah hit the 12,000 per dollar psychological support level on Thursday for the first time in nearly five years, while the Thai baht and the Philippine peso slid on disappointing economic data. Month- and year-end dollar demand from Indonesian companies pushed the rupiah down 1 percent to the 12,000 level, which has not been seen since March 2009. The central bank was spotted providing dollar liquidity to support the ailing currency. Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital outflows once the U.S. Federal Reserve finally starts winding down a stimulus program that has fuelled dollar inflows to emerging markets. The baht slid to its weakest in more than 11 weeks as a worse-than-expected drop in October manufacturing output added to concerns that political tensions will soon begin to weigh on Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. But the Thai currency recovered much of its earlier fall with the central bank of selling dollars to limit its downside, traders said. The peso fell as the Philippines' economic growth in the third quarter missed forecasts. The currency pared earlier losses on remittances inflows and a 1.9 jump in local shares. Most emerging Asian currencies eased as strong U.S. data such as weekly jobless claims supported expectations that the Federal Reserve may start scaling back its stimulus soon. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.22 102.16 -0.06 Sing dlr 1.2548 1.2551 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.660 29.672 +0.04 Korean won 1061.15 1061.10 -0.00 Baht 32.15 32.14 -0.03 Peso 43.74 43.68 -0.13 Rupiah 11985.00 11880.00 -0.88 Rupee 62.45 62.14 -0.50 Ringgit 3.2300 3.2305 +0.02 Yuan 6.0925 6.0924 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.22 86.79 -15.09 Sing dlr 1.2548 1.2219 -2.62 Taiwan dlr 29.660 29.136 -1.77 Korean won 1061.15 1070.60 +0.89 Baht 32.15 30.61 -4.79 Peso 43.74 41.05 -6.14 Rupiah 11985.00 9630.00 -19.65 Rupee 62.45 54.99 -11.95 Ringgit 3.2300 3.0580 -5.33 Yuan 6.0925 6.2303 +2.26 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Kim Coghill)