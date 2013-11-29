* Indonesia dollar demand still strong, JISDOR at weakest level * Rupiah on track for its worst month in 5 years * Baht down 3 pct for week, ringgit falls 2 pct in Nov (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Intervention lifted the rupiah from a near five-year low on Friday, though for the month the Indonesian unit was on track to have the biggest slide among emerging Asian currencies. The rupiah rose on Friday as the central bank was spotted absorbing month-end demand for the greenback from local companies, traders said. The Indonesian currency's appreciation came as its regional peers gained on short-covering before the weekend. The South Korean won advanced on exporters' bids for month-end settlements, while the Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht rose as investors reduced their bearish bets. Still, the outlook for emerging Asian currencies in December remains gloomy in December, due to some worry the U.S. Federal Reserve might start scaling back its stimulus before the end of 2013. "Investors are reluctant to take positions as the risk is for sentiment to turn negative with local politics and geopolitics in the region, while tapering talk lingers," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "There is a high uncertainty to the timing of the tapering, with current expectations in the first quarter." Strong U.S. economic data released in November has revived views the Fed will soon begin cutting its monthly $85 billion asset-purchases, and that has caused most emerging Asian currencies to post monthly losses. The rupiah, emerging Asia's weakest currency this year, was down 5.9 percent against the dollar this month, as of midday Friday. If that level is maintained, this will be the rupiah's worst month since November 2008, according to Thomson Reuters data. Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital outflows once the Fed finally starts tapering stimulus that has fuelled dollar inflows to emerging markets. The baht has been the second-worst performer in November with a 3.1 percent loss as political tensions have caused foreign investors to sell Thai assets. The central bank on Wednesday unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate with the Southeast Asia's No. 2 economy slowing down. The ringgit has fallen 2.1 percent with record-high correlations between U.S. Treasury yields and the currency. India's rupee has slipped 1.3 percent, while the Philippine peso has been down 1.2 percent. The Singapore dollar has slid 1.0 percent and the Taiwan dollar 0.5 percent. RUPIAH The rupiah rose 0.2 percent to 11,970 per dollar as traders said they spotted the central bank intervening heavily. "BI must defend the psychological 12,000 level for now," said a Jakarta-based trader, referring to Bank Indonesia. On Thursday, the rupiah hit that level for the first time since March 2009, on month- and year-end dollar demand from local companies. Despite the intervention, dollar demand remained strong and there were few other dollar sellers than Bank Indonesia, traders said. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank introduced in May as part of a bid to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,977 rupiah per dollar, the weakest since the introduction. The rupiah is expected to stay weaker on dollar demand linked to local companies' debt payments, traders said. "We will see more dollar demand this year and next year, unfortunately," said another trader in Jakarta. "Only good data and signs of economic recovery will help the rupiah." Analysts said it may weaken to 12,150, the low of March 2009, and the next target is seen at 12,600, its weakest level in 2008. WON Sustained demand by exporters for month-end settlements helped the won stay on course for a fourth consecutive monthly gain. The won has been up 0.3 percent against the dollar so far this month. The South Korean currency has enjoyed capital inflows despite worries about the Fed's tighter stance, as the won is seen as relative safe haven in Asia thanks to the country's strong economic fundamentals. But there's caution over possible intervention as the won has hit its highest against the yen in more than five years. South Korea and Japan compete in key exports markets. To the Japanese currency, the won rose 0.5 percent to 10.3169, its strongest since September 2008. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0538 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.23 102.33 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2551 1.2553 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 29.607 29.680 +0.25 Korean won 1057.90 1061.50 +0.34 Baht 32.09 32.13 +0.12 Peso 43.75 43.74 -0.03 Rupiah 11970.00 11990.00 +0.17 Rupee 62.33 62.41 +0.13 Ringgit 3.2230 3.2325 +0.29 Yuan 6.0926 6.0925 -0.00 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.23 86.79 -15.10 Sing dlr 1.2551 1.2219 -2.65 Taiwan dlr 29.607 29.136 -1.59 Korean won 1057.90 1070.60 +1.20 Baht 32.09 30.61 -4.61 Peso 43.75 41.05 -6.17 Rupiah 11970.00 9630.00 -19.55 Rupee 62.33 54.99 -11.78 Ringgit 3.2230 3.0580 -5.12 Yuan 6.0926 6.2303 +2.26 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)