* Indonesia dollar demand still strong, JISDOR at weakest
level
* Rupiah on track for its worst month in 5 years
* Baht down 3 pct for week, ringgit falls 2 pct in Nov
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Intervention lifted the rupiah
from a near five-year low on Friday, though for the month the
Indonesian unit was on track to have the biggest slide among
emerging Asian currencies.
The rupiah rose on Friday as the central bank was
spotted absorbing month-end demand for the greenback from local
companies, traders said.
The Indonesian currency's appreciation came as its regional
peers gained on short-covering before the weekend.
The South Korean won advanced on exporters' bids
for month-end settlements, while the Malaysian ringgit
and the Thai baht rose as investors reduced their
bearish bets.
Still, the outlook for emerging Asian currencies in December
remains gloomy in December, due to some worry the U.S. Federal
Reserve might start scaling back its stimulus before the end of
2013.
"Investors are reluctant to take positions as the risk is
for sentiment to turn negative with local politics and
geopolitics in the region, while tapering talk lingers," said
Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong
Kong.
"There is a high uncertainty to the timing of the tapering,
with current expectations in the first quarter."
Strong U.S. economic data released in November has revived
views the Fed will soon begin cutting its monthly $85 billion
asset-purchases, and that has caused most emerging Asian
currencies to post monthly losses.
The rupiah, emerging Asia's weakest currency this year, was
down 5.9 percent against the dollar this month, as of midday
Friday. If that level is maintained, this will be the rupiah's
worst month since November 2008, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Due to Indonesia's current account deficit, the rupiah is
regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital
outflows once the Fed finally starts tapering stimulus that has
fuelled dollar inflows to emerging markets.
The baht has been the second-worst performer in November
with a 3.1 percent loss as political tensions have caused
foreign investors to sell Thai assets.
The central bank on Wednesday unexpectedly cut its benchmark
interest rate with the Southeast Asia's No. 2 economy slowing
down.
The ringgit has fallen 2.1 percent with record-high
correlations between U.S. Treasury yields and the currency.
India's rupee has slipped 1.3 percent, while the
Philippine peso has been down 1.2 percent. The
Singapore dollar has slid 1.0 percent and the Taiwan
dollar 0.5 percent.
RUPIAH
The rupiah rose 0.2 percent to 11,970 per dollar as traders
said they spotted the central bank intervening heavily.
"BI must defend the psychological 12,000 level for now,"
said a Jakarta-based trader, referring to Bank Indonesia.
On Thursday, the rupiah hit that level for the first time
since March 2009, on month- and year-end dollar demand from
local companies.
Despite the intervention, dollar demand remained strong and
there were few other dollar sellers than Bank Indonesia, traders
said.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR)
, which the central bank introduced in May as part of a
bid to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,977
rupiah per dollar, the weakest since the introduction.
The rupiah is expected to stay weaker on dollar demand
linked to local companies' debt payments, traders said.
"We will see more dollar demand this year and next year,
unfortunately," said another trader in Jakarta.
"Only good data and signs of economic recovery will help the
rupiah."
Analysts said it may weaken to 12,150, the low of March
2009, and the next target is seen at 12,600, its weakest level
in 2008.
WON
Sustained demand by exporters for month-end settlements
helped the won stay on course for a fourth consecutive monthly
gain.
The won has been up 0.3 percent against the dollar so far
this month.
The South Korean currency has enjoyed capital inflows
despite worries about the Fed's tighter stance, as the won is
seen as relative safe haven in Asia thanks to the country's
strong economic fundamentals.
But there's caution over possible intervention as the won
has hit its highest against the yen in more than five
years. South Korea and Japan compete in key exports markets.
To the Japanese currency, the won rose 0.5 percent to
10.3169, its strongest since September 2008.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0538 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.23 102.33 +0.09
Sing dlr 1.2551 1.2553 +0.02
Taiwan dlr 29.607 29.680 +0.25
Korean won 1057.90 1061.50 +0.34
Baht 32.09 32.13 +0.12
Peso 43.75 43.74 -0.03
Rupiah 11970.00 11990.00 +0.17
Rupee 62.33 62.41 +0.13
Ringgit 3.2230 3.2325 +0.29
Yuan 6.0926 6.0925 -0.00
Change so far in 2013
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.23 86.79 -15.10
Sing dlr 1.2551 1.2219 -2.65
Taiwan dlr 29.607 29.136 -1.59
Korean won 1057.90 1070.60 +1.20
Baht 32.09 30.61 -4.61
Peso 43.75 41.05 -6.17
Rupiah 11970.00 9630.00 -19.55
Rupee 62.33 54.99 -11.78
Ringgit 3.2230 3.0580 -5.12
Yuan 6.0926 6.2303 +2.26
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets Catherine Tan; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)