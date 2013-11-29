(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 29 The rupiah rebounded from a near five-year low on Friday, with the central bank spotted aggressively intervening, but the Indonesian unit ended November with the biggest monthly loss among emerging Asian currencies. Governor Agus Martowardojo said the Indonesian central bank will not hesitate to intervene in the foreign exchange market and considers the latest rupiah slide temporary. The central bank absorbed month-end dollar demand by local companies, helping the rupiah see a daily gain, traders said. In the previous session, the rupiah hit 12,000 per dollar, its weakest since March 2009. The Indonesian currency's appreciation came as its regional peers gained on short-covering before the weekend. The South Korean won advanced on exporters' bids for month-end settlements, while the Malaysian ringgit rose as investors reduced their bearish bets. Still, the outlook for emerging Asian currencies in December remains gloomy, due to some worry that the U.S. Federal Reserve might start scaling back its stimulus before the end of 2013. Most regional units suffered monthly losses in November. The rupiah, emerging Asia's weakest currency this year, was down 5.8 percent against the dollar this month, according to Thomson Reuters data. Due to Indonesia's sizable current account deficit, the rupiah is regarded as the Asian currency most vulnerable to capital outflows once the Fed finally starts tapering stimulus, which has fuelled dollar inflows to emerging markets. The baht has been the second-worst performer in November with a 3.1 percent loss as political tensions have caused foreign investors to sell Thai assets. The Thai central bank on Wednesday unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate with the Southeast Asia's No. 2 economy slowing down. The ringgit has fallen 2.1 percent during November, with record-high correlations between U.S. Treasury yields and the currency. India's rupee has slipped 1.7 percent, while the Philippine peso ended the month 1.3 percent weaker. The Singapore dollar has slid 1.0 percent and the Taiwan dollar 0.8 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0905 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.35 102.33 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2548 1.2553 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 29.650 29.680 +0.10 Korean won 1057.96 1061.50 +0.33 Baht 32.08 32.13 +0.16 Peso 43.76 43.74 -0.06 Rupiah 11955.00 11990.00 +0.29 Rupee 62.58 62.41 -0.27 Ringgit 3.2215 3.2325 +0.34 Yuan 6.0932 6.0925 -0.01 Change so far in 2013 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.35 86.79 -15.20 Sing dlr 1.2548 1.2219 -2.62 Taiwan dlr 29.650 29.136 -1.73 Korean won 1057.96 1070.60 +1.19 Baht 32.08 30.61 -4.58 Peso 43.76 41.05 -6.19 Rupiah 11955.00 9630.00 -19.45 Rupee 62.58 54.99 -12.13 Ringgit 3.2215 3.0580 -5.08 Yuan 6.0932 6.2303 +2.25 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)